Bollywood celebrities congratulate Miss Universe 2021





Harnaaz Sandhu, who participated in Miss India, has now become Miss Universe. Harnaaz became the third Indian woman to win the title. Before her first Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Many celebrities have expressed their happiness on social networks since the announcement of the name of Miss Universe. Lara Dutta is also on the list. She welcomed Harnaaz to the club and said that she had made billions of people’s dream come true. Priyanka Chopra, who won the Miss World title in 2000, congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on his victory. In fact, Priyanka posted the Miss Universe 2021 crown moment and wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is. Miss India! Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu. After 21 years you bring home the Crown. Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana also congratulated Harnaaz. Himanshi tweeted: “You made us proud. “ Apart from her, actress Raveena Tandon also congratulated Harnaaz. Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram Story to share a video of Harnaaz Sandhu and congratulated her. Apart from them, Neha Dhupia also congratulated Harnaaz. Harnaaz Sandhu won the Times Fresh Face in 2017. She went on to perform in Miss India. With this, she won the title LIVA of the Miss Diva 2021 universe. Harnaaz Sandhu also showed her prowess as an actress. Some time ago, Harnaaz said in his interview: “I want to hoist the tricolor of India globally. “ It was Smita Patil’s last wish This actress wore a dress valued at $ 64,000 during Vicky-Katrina’s Mehndi ceremony, a photo has surfaced “I am a human being, I feel bad”, says Pankaj Tripathi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.newstracklive.com/news/miss-universe-2021-harnaaz-sandhu-priyanka-chopra-lara-dutta-kareena-kapoor-khan-congratulate-on-social-media-sc87-nu612-ta334-1198181-1.html

