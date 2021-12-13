Indian Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021





Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, marking the end of a controversial competition held this year in southern Israel. In a speech on stage at the competition, Sandhu urged young people to “know that you are unique and this is what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself to others. “I believed in myself, and that’s why I’m here today,” she added, to the audience’s applause. The competition took place in the resort town of Eilat, with 80 women from around the world competing for the crown. Sunday night was the last day of competition, with eliminations reducing the number of finalists until the last two remain. Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa were the first and second finalists respectively. The contest was moderated by comedian Steve Harvey, who at one point during the night asked Sandhu, “I hear you doing some really good animal imitations, let’s hear your best.” Harvey was later criticized online for choosing her with what many suggested was an inappropriate question. “Oh my god, Steve, I didn’t expect to do this on the world stage. I have to do it, I have no other choice. Get ready, everyone,” she said to a surprised look, before making a few meows. In a later question-and-answer session, when Sandhu reached the top 5, she took the opportunity to spread a message about climate change. “Now is the time to act and talk less,” she said. “Better to prevent and protect than to repent and make amends.” After the announcement of her victory, she celebrated with other contestants on stage, shouting into a camera, “Chak de Phatte India”, a Punjabi exclamation having a similar meaning to “Let’s do this, India!” This year’s contest marks the second Miss Universe contest in the Covid era. Israel’s borders were to open to vaccinated tourists ahead of this year’s main event, which would have allowed thousands of fans to attend. But with the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the Israeli government closed its borders to foreigners two weeks before the competition, plunging travel plans and preparations into chaos. One candidate, Miss France, tested positive for the virus upon arriving in Israel and had to self-quarantine – come out just in time for Friday’s preliminary competition. The competition was also shrouded in another layer of political controversy, with some critics and countries calling for a boycott – as at previous international events held in Israel. The South African government withdrew its support and called on Mswane to step down, citing Israeli treatment of Palestinians, calling it “apartheid”, a charge Israel has vehemently denied. But Mswane – with the support of the Miss South Africa organization – chose to travel to Israel and compete. Other personalities, including Miss Israel, Noa Cochva, responded with a common refrain heard by the organizers and candidates of the contest: Miss Universe should not be a matter of politics. Israel was one of the first countries to start vaccinating its population and had achieved a high vaccination rate in May of this year, when the country was approached to host the competition in December, according to an Israeli ministry spokesperson. tourism.

