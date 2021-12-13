Entertainment
Bollywood rail reunion – Films Rediff.com
Trains don’t just transport from one place to another. Sometimes they can be part of a happy forever.
It is true that it often happens in the movies.
We watched a lot memorable moments on trains.
Now, Love Verma brings you examples of dramatic railway meetings.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
They meet on the train. They meet on the train. Raj and Simran’s rail romance is part of the pop culture story that inspired many clones, but nothing beats the imagery of the original.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar get points for giving a very strange twist to Hitesh Kewalya’s gay love story.
Raat Akéli Hai
Repeating a setting where the main actors first met in the final scene is a favorite trope for filmmakers. It is inside a railway compartment that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cop first looks at Radhika Apte and prevents him from committing suicide. At the end of the mystery, they are again on a train hoping for happy days and happier destinations.
Bodyguard
In this action-packed cellphone romance built around the confusion of voices and betrayed messengers, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor aren’t reunited until the end. It does end up happening though, dangerously close to an open train door, in true Bollywood blue style.
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
In Karan Johar’s take on NRI-based extramarital affairs, the cheating parties are rewarded with a rare happy ending.
As soon as Rani Mukerji learns that Shah Rukh Khan is about to board a train and leave New York for good, she rushes to tell him that she is single without guilt. For a moment, it looks like she’s late, but he goes downstairs and the lovebirds get back to business.
Bhopal Express
Set around the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, Mahesh Mathai’s poignant drama brings some relief to its key protagonist when he finds his wife alive and breathing alongside an orphaned infant amid a mass of corpses. – victims of the toxic chemical leak – lying on the station.
Saveray Wali Gadi
Although the scene strangely resembles DDLJ, the circumstances couldn’t be more savage.
With Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon, this remake of the Tamil drama Rail Kizhakke Pogum shows characters fleeing from a mob of angry villagers, following the disruption of a regressive ritual, in a desperate attempt to board the titular train and walk away, far away.
Masoom
The joy and relief that Naseeruddin Shah feels upon discovering his whole family in the station parking lot and his wife Shabana Azmi’s acceptance of his illegitimate child more than makes up for the tearful farewell between father and son a few minutes earlier.
Bazaar
It takes a lot of havoc and heartbreak before Smita Patil realizes her mistake and contribution to exploiting a young woman and pleads to join her longtime admirer Naseeruddin Shah on a train to Mumbai.
Ghar
Decades before Rachel Green said ‘I got off the plane’ and made Ross the happiest guy in the world, Rekha did the same by Ghar. Vinod Mehra rushes to prevent his wife from leaving. but the train has already left.
Disappointment turns to pleasure in seconds when he turns around to find her sitting on a bench. She got off the train. Forever hugs and happiness ensue.
Kora Kagaz
Ex-husband and wife Vijay Anand and Jaya Bachchan’s waiting room reunion is where they erase years and years of misunderstanding and realize all the time they have suffered and sighed for nothing in the climax of Kora Kagaz.
Parichay
For a simple and gentle family leader, Parichay has a rather daring climax.
Jaya Bachchan runs to catch the tutor and handsome Jeetendra before his train takes off. As expected, she is delayed.
Just as he leaves the platform, our hero sees the sorry heroine and he leaps up without thinking or caring. How is Jumping Jack?
Sholay
SholayThe train star’s first and last scene. But with Jai brutally pushed back, watching Veeru, without his best friend, returning home to find Basanti waiting for him inside the compartment is the least consolation. Sholay can offer.
Jab Jab Phool Khile
Shashi Kapoor pleads with Nanda a lot and runs alongside a bandwagon before finally forgiving and letting her board this rich girl who falls in love with the 1960s poor boy blockbuster.
Anupama
Hrishikesh Mukerji’s gentle Anupama is about a distant father and a discouraged daughter. It’s also about the man she loves and disapproves of.
But at the station, they all reconcile in an open and discreet manner when Sharmila Tagore arrives just in time to join a delighted Dharmendra under her father’s gaze from a respectable distance.
Madhumati
Relief is what Dilip Kumar feels upon seeing his wife Vyjayanthimala and baby unscathed from a train wreck, especially after experiencing eternal revenge and reincarnation.
