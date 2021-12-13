Sidharth Shukla birthday anniversary: ​​Vidyut Jammwal, Kamya Punjabi and fans remember the late actor

Fans of actor Sidharth Shukla remembered him on his 41st birthday on Sunday. They shared birthday wishes, photos and prayers for the late actor on social media.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, a close friend of the late actor, shared a mantra in honor of Sidharth on Instagram. “Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om is the whole. It is the whole. From fullness emerges fullness. Fullness from fullness, fullness remains. Bring the essence of this mantra to l ‘inside and meet the world in joyful abandonment “, we read in his message. Vidyut captioned the post: “In honor of Shukla”.

Actor Kamya Panjabi tweeted: Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi budha nahi hoga. Kitna hates the buzz! Tune in to 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. (Last year I told you that when you turn 80 you won’t get old either. We laughed so much. But you didn’t plan to live to 80). But we will always celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost. #HBDSidharthShukla

But we will always celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost #HBDSidharthShukla

Actor Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, It’s the beautiful day #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever! Stay strong everyone because he is also the brightest star in the skies above now! #HBDSidharthShukla. “

One fan tweeted pictures of Sidharth and wrote: Happy Heavenly Birthday to the KING of millions of hearts! @sidharth_shukla You may have passed away but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate your life and memories! We miss you so much and may you find love and peace wherever you are! #HBDSidharthShukla #SidHeart. “As another fan wrote, Today is filled with mixed emotions for most of us. Please forgive me if any of my tweets bring you sadness as I pay homage to the man I adored for many of his admirable qualities. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDHARTH. “

Sidharth made his big screen debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi. He then appeared on the popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of district collector Shivraj Shekhar. Sidharth went on to land a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He then appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show. After that he took part in Bigg Boss 13 and won the trophy. On September 2, Sidharth died of a heart attack.