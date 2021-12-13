‘Succession’ Season 3 finale review: HBO drama closes deal with fascinating finish





The Emmy-winning HBO series entered the season with an abundance of hype, which produced the inevitable sniping as to whether this reputation was still deserved. But the final two episodes (which weren’t available for review in advance) provided the kind of uplifting moments that earned the series all this cultural buzz and established it as one of the premier dramas in the series. television.

In what seemed like an inevitable progression, deal-hungry mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox, spectacular throughout the series, but especially here) went from buyer to seller, negotiating a deal for control of his business, Waystar, up to date technology. the GoJo company and its leader Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgrd).

The deal – negotiated behind the backs of his adult children – deprived them of the pass everyone had been looking for from the start, with Logan concluding that securing the company’s future was a higher priority than passing it on to his. not quite worthy heirs. .

It ended with a confrontation between Logan and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), discovering that their father had again outsmarted, outwitted and outwitted them. He did this by turning to his ex-wife and their mother (Harriet Walter) to take away the leverage they might have to thwart any deal. (Shiv described the process in typically colorful and crude terms.)

Looking back, an opening streak in which the Roys played a game of Monopoly and cheated seemed to be a bit foreshadowing, except Logan is used to doing it with real properties. His children, born in power, are just not up to the task, at least for the time being. The final showdown left the younger, Roman, caught in the middle, with the vague promise of a job at the new company, and Shiv warning him about his father, “You can’t trust him.” This streak followed another lyrical moment as Kendall – having survived the cliffhanger of the penultimate episode, but barely – suffered a virtual breakdown. He confessed to his siblings the death he was at least partly responsible for during the first season, which his father had concealed. The extra long hour also contained several memorable lines, pointing out that being funny out loud is one of the secret weapons of “Succession”. This included Willa (Justine Lupe) belatedly agreeing to marry Roy’s eldest child (Alan Ruck) not saying ‘yes’ to her proposal but rather,’ How bad could that be? “ While series creator Jesse Armstrong has pointed out that Rupert Murdoch and his clan aren’t the only inspiration for the series, it’s worth noting that Murdoch made his own stunning deal in 2019 to sell major assets to Disney, retaining control over others. Given that Matsson has raised the possibility of leaving Logan a few key trinkets, there is little to fear that he will be inactive in the coming seasons, no matter how many. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.) The finale didn’t answer all the burning questions, but of course, in that kind of serialized format, and it didn’t have to be. At the same time, this introduced a huge new unknown – namely, what happens to the “succession” if the battle for Waystar’s stewardship is indeed lost, and what the Roys will do without this price to argue and bicker about. ? The answer probably won’t be pretty, but if the first three seasons are any guide, it’ll be almost irresistible.

