Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and more congratulate Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Crown is back home | Bollywood





Bollywood celebrities congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on winning the title of Miss Universe 2021. Actors Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon and many other celebrities congratulated Harnaaz, for bringing the crown to India after 21 years. Kareena Kapoor shared the video of when the host announced Harnaaz won the crown. Kareena wrote: Congratulations to the new #MissUniverse @ harnaazsandhu_03 Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu (Instagram) Actress Neha Dhupia also shared the same video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, Congratulations Harnaaz. You have made us all so proud. Actor Shilpa Shetty also wished Harnaaz a heartfelt note. She wrote: The crown has a new queen and she came home after 21 years. Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu, for being crowned Miss Universe 2021 and making us all proud. #MomentProud. Shilpa Shetty congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu (Instagram) Actor Raveena Tandon took to Twitter, it’s just fantastic! Congratulations # MissUniverse2021 #harnaazsandhu @HarnaazKaur #proudindianwomen bahut badhaiyan (Many congratulations). ”Actor Nimrat Kaur also congratulated the 21-year-old winner and wrote: Leading from the front !!! What a proud and proud moment for the ‘India !!! Biggest congratulations. Lara Dutta, who won the Miss Universe 2000 title 21 years ago, also praised Harnaaz. Lara wrote: Congratulations, @ HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We have waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true! Actress and Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram. She said: And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India. She added:. Read more: Lara Dutta congratulates Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu: Welcome to the club Harnaaz, started her modeling career when she was only 17 years old. She was previously crowned Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and was even ranked in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019. The ceremony took place at the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat, Israel, and was broadcast to more than 600 million viewers in 172 countries.

