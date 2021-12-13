Tamil actors Karthik Kumar and Amrutha Srinivasan get married in Chennai

Tamil actor turned comedian Karthik Kumar married actor Amrutha Srinivasan in the presence of his family and friends in Chennai. Karthik and Amrutha’s wedding photos have gone viral on social media and fans are congratulating the newlyweds. Karthik was previously married to singer Suchitra in 2005, and the two separated a few years ago. Karthik Kumar has been featured on hit hits including Alaipayuthe and Yaradi Ni Mohini.

According to some reports, Karthik and Amrutha got married in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place in Chennai. The two actors had been seeing each other for a few months, according to reports. Karthik Kumar and Amritas, close friend and digital designer, Shraddha, posted a congratulatory message for the couple on her Instagram.

Shraddha wrote: Two people of infinite kindness and love got married. They held a simple ceremony and then held a music concert for friends and family. The return gift had something for our best. @evamkarthik @amruthasrini we appreciated your wedding gift. I don’t know who I’m happier for, you two or the world around you, because you make such a wonderful world. I love you madly.

Amrutha Srinivasan has been a main actor in a few films, including “Mayatha Maan” and “Dev”. The 28-year-old has also featured in a web series, Livin, and is now said to have landed a starring role for an upcoming film.

Apart from that, Kartik Kumar’s debut movie will also be released soon.

