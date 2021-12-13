Entertainment
Race or fun? F1 falters in the final
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The only thing Max Verstappen asked over and over again was that the race marshals not interfere with the decisive Formula 1 title final with questionable or inconsistent calls.
He didn’t get his wish.
And yet, it worked directly in his favor.
What you thought of it on Monday depended on your outlook on the race. Is it sport? Or is it entertainment?
Verstappen won his first world championship on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix thanks to a assist from Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of a captivating season. His 10th victory of the year made Verstappen the first Dutch champion and deprived Hamilton of a record-breaking eighth title.
But it will forever be a controversial victory that Mercedes might call tainted due to the role race director Michael Masi played in the messy result. Hamilton had a lead of almost 12 seconds and Red Bull conceded that Verstappen’s only chance was luck of the racing gods “when a Nicholas Latifi crash with five laps remaining put the end under Masi’s control .
With the world watching, thank you Netflix! Masi tried to figure out what to do next.
You only need one racing lap! Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said when urging Masi to clean up Latifi’s mess in time to give Verstappen one final blow on Hamilton.
Michael, it’s not fair, objected Mercedes’ Toto Wolff as Masi deliberated.
Masi could have sided with Wolff and let the race end behind the safety car with Hamilton overtaking Michael Schumacher in history under the yellow. Or, he could have thrown a red flag, allowed all drivers to park for new tires, and then went green for a final shootout.
The clerk of the course hesitated during his decision-making process and during this time Verstappen effectively stopped for cooler, faster tires while Hamilton stayed out to maintain the lead. Masi then moved the passed traffic out of Verstappen Road and gave him and Hamilton a final 3.2 mile lap to decide the championship.
Verstappen caught up with Hamilton on turn 5 No, Mikey, no! Wolff yelled, it was wrong! and held him back on his soft and fresh Pirelli tires for the title. The last lap was the only lap led by Verstappen all day; Hamilton led 51 of the 58 trips around the Yas Marina circuit.
Wolff was furious but was repeatedly reprimanded by Masi and the FIA.
Masi berated him over the radio: Toto, it’s called a car race, okay? We went to auto racing, ”and Mercedes filed a pair of protests. It took nearly five hours for the FIA to turn them down both and decide on the race official, and Mercedes has now requested a review from the International Court of Appeal.
Amused yet?
F1 was already the best powersports series in the world, but its popularity exploded in North America during the three years of the Netflix Drive to Survive docuseries behind the scenes. The show removed the corduroy for viewers and gave them access like never before to teams, drivers and drama. As it turns out, running is what the stars of the show do for a living.
Few television producers would give the green light to a storyline calling for an exciting season of back-and-forth that spanned 22 races across four continents to end below the yellow. People want to be entertained and that’s what Masi gave viewers on Sunday night with the decision to officiate.
But in securing a decisive final in the upcoming fourth installment of Drive to Survive, a decision was made that went against the purity of Formula 1. The lack of gadgets thinks of the playoffs, of the checkered flag finishes. green-white, stage races are what fans of open wheel racing love.
IndyCar refused in 2020 to throw a red flag for a late crash at Indianapolis 500 and Scott Dixon had no final challenge on Takuma Sato, who became the 11th winner in over a century to reclaim the checkered flag under caution. Conversely, since NASCAR implemented its green-white checkered flag rule in 2007 of using multiple restarts to ensure a green flag finish, eight of the 15 Daytona 500s have gone into overtime.
NASCAR has changed its rules to give fans the finish they paid for, while IndyCar has resisted attempts to push it down a similar path of instant gratification. Formula 1, however, was meant to be above manipulation and would follow its thick rulebook, boring races and all.
That has changed since American company Liberty Media became the parent company of F1 in 2017 and the way it has always been done no longer reigns supreme. This year saw the introduction of sprint qualifying in three races, which will be doubled to six in 2022, a late red flag followed by a final restart at the Azerbaijani Grand Prix and the awarding of just half the points for the sixth time in F1 history when the rain allowed a meager lap behind the safety car in Belgium.
And yet, consternation still reigned in the paddock at the end.
THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!!” George Russell tweeted, who will be Hamilton’s teammate next year at Mercedes.
Max is an absolutely fantastic rider who has had an incredible season and I have immense respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I can’t believe what we just saw added Russell, who withdrew from the race and was a spectator for the finish.
Maybe it wasn’t pure racing and ultimately unacceptable by F1 standards. But it was definitely entertaining and we will talk about it forever.
___
More AP auto races: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
