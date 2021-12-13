More IMAX 3D experience for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Starrer? Courtesy, Spider-Man and The Matrix Resurrections!





Ever since Kabir Khan’s 83 with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leading the way was announced, excitement was in the air. After the trailer released, many fans are counting down the days to watch the movie in theaters. After more than 1 years, the film is finally released on December 24. Now that there are only two weeks left for the film’s release, the buzz surrounding the film has not died down. Many are convinced that the sports drama will succeed at the box office. However, the latest report now reveals that the film will be released not only in 2D but also in 3D. According to the Bollywood Hungama Report, the 83 film is ready for release in 2D and 3D. It also appeared that the directors wanted to release the film in an IMAX 3D version, but unfortunately we may not see it. The report cited a source as saying that the directors also intended to release the film in an IMAX version. They were of the opinion, and rightly so, that this was a larger than life sports drama. He has the greatness and scale and, therefore, viewers would love to see him in IMAX. The same logic was applied when converting the movie to 3D. However, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will not be releasing in IMAX 3D. When manufacturers asked IMAX officials in North America for approval, they declined. Indeed, 83 releases on December 24, 2021, a week after the release of the highly anticipated superhero film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters around the world on December 16 and 17. And that’s not all. The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the acclaimed The Matrix series, hits the world on December 22. These two films would be released in IMAX versions. The IMAX management does not encourage the release of too many IMAX films during the same period. As a result, they had to deny approval to 83 decision makers, the source told the publication. Kabir Khan’s film 83 is based on the incredible victory of Indian cricket teams in the 1983 World Cup. Besides Ranveer and Deepika, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others. Must read: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor Starrers The unique campaign got everyone talking! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

