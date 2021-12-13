Classic ‘West Side Story’ being remade for screenExBulletin

DON GONYEA, HTE:

Sixty years after the Oscar-winning hit musical, “West Side Story” is back, featuring songs by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “WEST SIDE STORY”)

RACHEL ZEGLER: (like Maria, singing) Tonight, tonight, it all started tonight. I saw you, and the world is gone.

GONYEA: Maria, Tony, Anita, Bernardo, Riff and Chino, two rival gangs, the White Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks clash as two teenage boys fall in love. The new movie is directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Tony Kushner. And Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria, and Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, are both here with us. Welcome to you.

ARIANA DEBOSE: Hi, Don.

ZEGLER: Hi, Don. Thank you for receiving us.

DEBOSE: Yeah, thank you.

GONYEA: So “West Side Story” is, of course, one of the most famous musicals of all time. I wonder if you both grew up with this. We’ll start with you, Rachel.

ZEGLER: Yes, absolutely. I grew up in a Colombian-American family. And so, when I was 6 or 7, I was introduced to the original 1961 Robert Wise film, captivated by Rita Moreno twirling on a roof in a purple dress and being so in love with her and turning to my face. mother and saying, mom, who is this? And he planted a seed. And this seed has been growing for 15 years now (laughs).

GONYEA: And, Ariana, your earliest memories of that movie or that musical – do you have them?

DEBOSE: Oh, it’s pretty similar to Rachel’s, actually. I didn’t have a lot of experience with the Broadway show. But I fell in love with the film when I was 7 or 8 years old. And I adored the woman in the purple dress who was dancing with furious abandon and great passion. And I wanted to be like her.

GONYEA: Of course we have to point out that Rita Moreno is in this movie. And she’s the executive producer.

DEBOSE: It is, indeed.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “WEST SIDE STORY”)

RITA MORENO: (like Valentina, singing) There is a place for us – somewhere, a place for us.

GONYEA: I wonder, have you told him about your role? I mean, again, she won an Oscar for that role of Anita, 60 years ago. Did you want to hear what she had to say? Did you want some advice? Maybe she was reluctant to give it away because you had to find it yourself? How has it worked with you and Rita Moreno?

DEBOSE: She took me to lunch. And she said, I’ll tell you anything you wanna know. And I said, I want to know everything you want to tell me. And then she just said, lean into whatever makes you unique. You don’t need my help. I felt like she had given me permission to run wild and really make the part my own. So that’s what I did. And, you know, because I’m Afro-Latina and – you know, I’m a black woman. Like, it’s a very different lived experience than what she maybe had. So I allowed that to inform whatever I chose to do with regards to this character in the world she lives in.

GONYEA: You are both quite new to filmmaking. Rachel, this is your first movie. How did you have to change your song, your dance, whatever?

ZEGLER: Yes. I mean, honestly, it was the transition from playing the last person in the last seat of the house to realizing that your face is 20 feet wide and 20 feet tall in front of many people in a huge hall. movie theater. And he realized that all I had to do was use my eyes. And that was something Steven reminded me of constantly every day on set, it was just – it’s in the eyes. They will tell you if you are lying by looking you in the eye. And so we were as honest as possible. And now, after seeing it six times, I think, my eyes are really bright all the time. I don’t know if that means something. But (laughs) I was just really glittery.

GONYEA: And, Ariana, how about you? You have a long affiliation with “Hamilton”. You are a Broadway veteran. But how different was it?

DEBOSE: Honestly, to me, it didn’t seem that different to me. Of course, with the transition, you understand who your audience is. But once you understand the framework you’re working in, you know, the little black box, like, is who my audience is. It made the transition so much easier for me. I loved working with Steven. He’s been such a great partner in creating this character and these worlds. But he also just encouraged me to be so alive in the moment. I never felt like I was adapting a performance on camera. I was just living.

GONYEA: Mmm hmm. You each made reference to Steven. This is of course Steven Spielberg, not just any Steven.

DEBOSE: I know. Isn’t that so unnatural? Like, we’re both really comfortable because it’s – I don’t know.

ZEGLER: Steve – buddy, Steve.

GONYEA: (Laughs) So I want to ask a question about the performance, both because this show has failed in the past. The original actors portraying Maria on stage and on screen were both white. And because earlier this year there was controversy over another musical about Latinos in New York City, “In The Heights,” for not highlighting Afro-Latinos. Do you think this “West Side Story” is right? Ariana, you go first.

DEBOSE: I think we’re right. I mean, it’s not everyday that an Afro-Latina is, you know, part of the main event. And her identity as an Afro-Latina informs history. So it’s not really an afterthought. Everything is in this character. Representation obviously matters. You know, if you can see yourself – as a young person, in particular – then you know you have the opportunity. That’s what Rita Moreno gave us both. And I hope that is what we are giving to a new generation.

ZEGLER: I think it’s also very important to note that the conversation about colourism, a lot of people tend to perceive it as, say, Eurocentric whites not including Latinos in the conversation. But it’s mostly in the Latino community. You see every day that Afro-Latinos are not represented and not validated in their identity. Ariana, this is not just a representation device. She’s not just Anita because she represents Afro-Latinos. She is Anita because she is what our community is like.

GONYEA: And, Ariana, I think we see a lot of what the two of you are talking about here in the “America” issue, which is one of your types of showcase moments.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “WEST SIDE STORY”)

UNIDENTIFIED BAND: (As characters, singing) I love being in America. OK by me in America. Everything is free in America.

DAVID ALVAREZ: (Like Bernardo, singing) For a small fee in America.

GONYEA: Can you discuss that particular song in the context of this?

DEBOSE: What I love so much about America is that we take her to the streets. You can see the community, get to know the community.

ZEGLER: And also an explanation of the lived experience of simply being tampered with in this country is explained. You know life is fine in America if you are white in America. There’s a lot of complexity to it when it’s someone who looks like David versus someone who looks like you singing this song.

DEBOSE: I think there are certainly – the reasons Anita wants to assimilate are probably rooted in her experience as an Afro-Latina. If she can be nice enough, if she can play, you know, more “American”, in quotes, you know, maybe there will be a place for her, and she can, you know, manifest her ambitions and his American dream can come true.

I’m really glad this movie is coming out this time around because the idea of ​​being American has to be wrapped up in all of these different presentations and lived experiences, right? There isn’t just one way to be American either, but you have to embrace all the parts of you that make you, you.

GONYEA: The presence of the late Stephen Sondheim certainly lingers on this film. It is his words that you sing. I heard he had some involvement in the production.

ZEGLER: Yes.

GONYEA: Can either of you talk about it?

ZEGLER: I would call it a strong involvement in the part that mattered most to him, which was the music recording sessions, our soundtrack. You know, these are lyrics he wrote when he was 24 or 25 years old. It was his first professional concert. And the fact that they’ve lived so long, 64 years, in the public sphere, there’s not a living person who doesn’t really know, like, at least a song.

And he was very present in the fact that he knew what needed to be changed, because there are a few little tweaks here and there, but he was also very, very involved in making sure that the intention behind every word was as well. authentic only when he wrote it. And it was such an honor to be able to sing this for him and also to talk about his constant need to be better. It is a testament to what he was a true artist. And we miss him so much because artists like that are rare.

GONYEA: “I Feel Pretty” is, of course, one of your highlights.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “WEST SIDE STORY”)

ZEGLER: (like Maria, singing) I feel pretty, oh, so pretty. I feel pretty, witty and brilliant. And I pity any girl who isn’t me tonight.

GONYEA: I understand that yourself – I don’t know if struggling with is the correct term to use, but you found a deeper meaning in it that maybe a lot of people don’t see and maybe Sondheim himself did not show it.

ZEGLER: Yes. This movie explores something that I think a lot of us haven’t been able to see onscreen before, and that’s the joy. Latin joy is hard to find in entertainment. It is not common for us to smile, dance and be in love. And we were so adamant about self-love beyond this black and white idea of ​​me feeling good because someone else validated me and he’s a white boy, you know ? Seeing that moment and being able to play it was very special to me. And Sondheim was there on set the day we filmed it, and that just means the Absolute World.

GONYEA: We spoke to Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler, stars of the new movie “West Side Story”, now in theaters. Thank you both for being with us.

DEBOSE: Thank you.

ZEGLER: Thank you for having us.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

