Dhanush wants to share screen space with famous Bollywood actor after Atrangi Re





The versatile South Dhanush actor is known for his mind-blowing acting skills in his films. At present, the Southern actor will now star in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re and is currently busy promoting the film. Well, recently the Raanjhanaa star was asked about the next Bollywood star he would like to work with, and his response got us all super excited! Read on to find out which actor the southern star wants to work with next at his company in Bollywood. After Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh, Atrangi Re is said to be Dhanush’s third Bollywood company. Well, we’re definitely sure the southern actor is here in Bollywood to rule! Now, talking about the next B-town star that the ‘Maari’ actor would love to work with is none other than Ranbir Kapoor! Isn’t that just amazing? During his recent conversation with Bollywood Life, when asked to name a Bollywood actor he would like to work with, in his next Bollywood project, Dhanush spontaneously responded by saying “Ranbir Kapoor”. After receiving his responses, the southern superstar was asked why he wanted to do it, to which he responded by saying, I think he is a very good performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir. Kapoor and see what explodes. He then concluded his response by saying: Well you never know anything can happen but I would like to see what happens if Ranbir and I are in the same frame. If this is true, then we would surely love to see the two gifted actors sharing screen space together! Meanwhile, Atrangi Re, which was directed by Aanand L. Rai, will be released on Disney + Hotstar on December 24. Besides the southern actor, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. How would you like to see Ranbir Kapoor and Dhanush together in a Bollywood movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Must read: Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala remember their 21 year trip together! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/dhanush-wants-to-share-screen-space-with-a-famous-bollywood-actor-after-atrangi-re-deets-inside/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos