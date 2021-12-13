Tom Holland considers acting career hiatus during ‘midlife crisis’





Tom Holland suggested he could take a break from acting as he is going through a “midlife crisis at 25”. The star, who has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016, is set to reprise his role in the upcoming No way home, and while this is supposed to be his last outing, it has been confirmed that he will be playing the character again. However, talk to Sky NewsHolland expressed his uncertainty about the future of his career, admitting, “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor. “I started playing when I was 11 and didn’t do anything else, so I would like to go do other things. Really, I’m sort of… going through a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m living like a pre-40s crisis. It comes after Holland recently suggested he won’t act forever, hinting at his brief training as a carpenter by revealing: I certainly don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life. I have always been very good with my hands. If something is broken I can always find a way to fix it. The star added that he had the idea of ​​buying apartment buildings and renting them out cheaper than they should be, because I don’t need the money. Holland has confirmed he will be back as Spider-Man in the future after producer Amy Pascal revealed that No way home is “not the last movie we’re going to do with Marvel [this is not] the latest Spider-Man movie. We’re getting ready to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of the fact that we were thinking of this as three movies, and now we were going to move on to the next three. This isn’t the last of our MCU movies. The latest news comes after the star confirmed last week that he will be playing dance icon Fred Astaire in a new biopic, which harkens back to his roots in dancing after playing Billy Elliot on stage before his Marvel hiatus. I play Fred Astaire, ”Holland revealed. “The script arrived a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they didn’t give it to me.

