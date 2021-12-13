This Week in History December 10, 1921: Community plans a big Christmas party, Kremmling power station is possible





Getting off a 60-mile-an-hour passenger train sounds like suicide, but railroad scientists are experimenting so people can be transferred from switch trains to local trains.

Colorado Historical Newspaper Collection / Courtesy Photo This Week in History as reported by the Summit County Journal in the week of December 10, 1921: A large Christmas box for every child in the city Three committees have been appointed, representing all the churches, to organize a big Christmas party to be held in the new auditorium of the school. The committees collect money that will be spent on decorating the auditorium and on a treat for the children. All children, whether associated with a church or not, are to be treated exactly the same on the night of the celebration. We can count on everyone in town to help and be present on Christmas Eve. Next Thursday, the school auditorium will host an important gathering of the new parent-teacher organization. After the meeting, which includes the state superintendent of schools and the secretary of the Child Welfare Bureau, a public reception will be held with music and refreshments. Kremmling could get a power plant The town of Kremmling could acquire a power station if it loses the railway. A deposit was made on the site of the old hydroelectric power station following the same plan that had been proposed several years ago. A 230-foot-high dam is proposed with a capacity of approximately 1 million acre-feet of water. No action has been taken by the Federal Energy Commission other than sending it back to the Geological Survey for field examination and report. The man who made the deposit, William J. Barker, is the same person who brought the action to stop the Moffat Road. If the project is built, the railroad will have to pull away, as their franchise would hold up on the power project. This could only be done by closing the road or moving it to a different route above the Gore Range. Cold snap this week The coldest wave of the year to date visited Breckenridge this week. One night the thermometer recorded 16 below, while on two other occasions the mercury dropped to 14 below zero. The days were all very pleasant, the cold wave disappearing with the rising sun. Very little snow still covers the ground, barely 7 or 8 inches deep. The ground is not frozen to a great depth, and the current snowfall should act as a blanket in protecting the water pipes which usually suffer from an open winter. A good comedy program at Eclipse tomorrow The Tomorrow at the Eclipse program promises to go beyond the three beautiful programs that have always been given to the cinema. In addition to the regular releases, a special comedy drama Goldwyn starring Jack Pickford will be on the program. This comedy, titled The Double Dyed Deceiver, should get a laugh from start to finish. It has a very high rating among movie critics and it has proven to be a very popular show wherever it is on display. Local news notes from across Summit County Everyone enjoyed a very nice dance after Dr. Taggart’s lecture on Monday night at school. Many compliments were heard on the new floor, which, although quite tacky, was great for dancing.

Siewers Fincher spent a few days in Denver the first part of the week.

WH Hampton, a former county commissioner, arrived from his home near Robinson on Tuesday and will stay there for several days.

Ms Gus Hallen left yesterday morning for an extended visit with her daughter to Denver.

George Hallen returned from Denver on the first of the week, after spending the last two months in the capital.

The school has been held in difficult conditions over the past week, due to the extreme cold and the lack of regular power to the drain pipe pump.

JA Traylor of the Royal Tiger Mines Co. came from Denver this week and is staying at the Swan Mine for a few days.

A cattle train was dispatched to Denver from Dillon on Monday. Andrew Lindstrom was the largest shipper and accompanied the train to Denver market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.summitdaily.com/explore-summit/history/this-week-in-history-dec-10-1921-community-plans-grand-christmas-celebration-kremmling-power-plant-possible/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos