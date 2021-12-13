Bollywood actress Harnazz Sandhu named Miss Universe 2021





A Bollywood actress beat 79 other contestants and was crowned Miss Universe in the Israeli spa of Eilat. The Harnaaz Sandhu award ceremony, attended by nearly 600 million viewers, took place this Sunday (12/12). Sandhu defeated Miss United States Elle Smith, who was in the top ten of the contest. She was crowned by former Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico. 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel Bollywood actress Harnaaz Sandhu defeated 79 other title contenders and was crowned Miss Universe at Israel’s Eilat spa Election of “Miss Universe” – Winner Harnaaz Sandhu Bollywood actress Harnaaz Sandhu defeated 79 other title contenders and was crowned Miss Universe at Israel’s Eilat spaIlia Yefimovich Alliance / Photo via Getty Images Election of “Miss Universe” – Winner Harnaaz Sandhu Bollywood actress Harnaaz Sandhu defeated 79 other title contenders and was crowned Miss Universe at Israel’s Eilat spa 0 The competition, hosted by American TV personality Steve Harvey, featured traditional displays of national outfits, swimwear, and a series of interview questions to test candidates’ oral skills. The top 10 contestants also featured inherently stunning maxi dresses in gold, silver or bronze. controversial contest The Bollywood star’s victory closes one of the competition’s most controversial competitions, affected by politics and the pandemic. Despite the normal pageantry, this year’s competition has gained attention in recent weeks after a Palestinian-led boycott urged contestants to boycott the event in protest at the Israeli treatment of Palestinians. The emergence of the Covid-19 variant, the micron, was also another hurdle for Miss Universe, when the pandemic again forced Israel to close its borders to foreign tourists late last month. But the measure was late, as most of the competitors were already in the country. Those who came later were given special permission to enter, but were forced to a mandatory 72-hour quarantine period. French competitor Clémence Botino even tested positive for the disease shortly after arriving in Israel, but after 10 days in quarantine she was declared virus-free last week and allowed to return to competition. Top 10 competitors Harnaaz Sandhu (India) Tesslia Zimmerman (Aruba) Valeria Ayos (Colombia) Clemence Botino (Frana) Nadia Ferreira (Paraguay) Béatrice Gomez (Philippines) Michelle Coln (Puerto Rico) Listen to Mswane (South Africa) Chantel O’Brian (Bahamas) Elle Smith (United States)

