Entertainment
Vicente Fernndez memorial interrupted by shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A shocking video captured a flurry of gunfire as crowds gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to pay tribute to revered Mexican singer Vicente Fernndez hours after his death.
Footage taken by one of the fans at the one-day memorial showed people singing as music played in the back of a parked car – then the noise was muffled on Sunday night by a flock of at least eight shots.
“Everyone’s gone crazy, running around,” said tribute fan Alexandra Vargas, says KABC.
At least one bullet appeared to shatter a glass door near the memorial, but there were no first reports of injuries, the station said.
“We were all panicking because we didn’t know which direction they were coming from or where they were shooting,” she said.
Bryan Trejo said he “looked up and saw the flash of the gun” appearing to come from a balcony in a building across the street.
“That’s when the police came and closed everything,” he said, as LAPD vehicles rushed into the area and registered him.
Other footage showed a police helicopter hovering over the scene, shining a searchlight on the area, as cops on the ground held shields and raised guns as they approached the building.
A bearded man in shorts was filmed by the outlet as he was taken in handcuffs out of the building.
Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Andrew Dineen told the Los Angeles Daily News that officers recovered a handgun from the scene during the arrest of the suspect, who was not immediately identified.
The suspect did not give a reason for the shooting, said Dineen, who stressed that it was not clear whether he was targeting the crowd.
The suspect will likely face an assault with a deadly weapon or charges of shooting at a residential building, Dineen told the local newspaper.
Crowds had gathered on the Walk of Fame all day to pay their respects to Fernndez, the beloved singer of Mexican regional music who died at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday at a hospital in Jalisco state. He was 81 years old.
Stars like Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Maluma have taken to social media to offer their sincere condolences to the singer known as Chente and winner of three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys.
My heart is broken. Don Chente has been an angel for me all my life, ”said Martin in posted pictures of him playing with the late caption.
The only thing that reassures me right now is that every time we saw each other I would tell him how important he was to me.
Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador also expressed his condolences, calling him a symbol of ranchera music.
The Fernndezs family, meanwhile, said that “it was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for the audience.
Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”, they wrote at the end official Instagram account of the star.
With post wires
