From Ahan Shetty to Sharvari Wagh, impressive Bollywood debuts this year





New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: We have entered the last month of 2021, and soon we will be welcoming the New Year 2022. However, the year did not go as planned, for many it was no less than a roller coaster ride in due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the entertainment industry was hit hard, but in the end they managed to release some movies, some on OTT platforms and some in theaters. And like every year, this year too, viewers saw several newbies such as Ahan Shetty, Sharvari Wagh, Danny Denzongpa's son, Rinzing Denzongpa and others. As we enter a new chapter in our lives, let's step back in time and take a look at the newcomers to Bollywood who left audiences in awe of their raw and prolific acting skills. Check out the list below: Ahan shetty Veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan made his Bollywood debut alongside Tara Sutaria with Milan Lutharia's Tadap. The movie was a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 and the raw kid star playing left everyone in awe of it. Audiences recognized his acting skills and called him B-town's next superstar. Sharvari wagh Actress-turned-model Sharvari made her debut alongside Rani Mukerji's Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Bunty Aur Babli 2. The new Bubli captured the hearts of fans with her million dollar smile and acting skills. Previously, she was associated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and worked as AD in Bajirao Mastani. The actress is said to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal. Isabelle Kaif Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle made her Bollywood debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Time to Dance. Directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, in the film the actress tried out the role of a dancer. Speaking to PTI, she revealed how Katrina had supported her, she said: "Katrina has always been a great support. It always helps when you know people. She always said 'stay focused, keep on looking. work hard and don't get distracted by anything or anything. nobody because we cannot please everyone. I had an idea of ​​what I was going to get into. I wanted to enter the industry but I had to finish my studies, then I went to university and then I started acting. Rinzing Denzongpa Rinzing, the son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa, made his acting debut with Squad, a ZEE5 series. In the series, he tries out the role of an STF commando, which is tasked with saving a young girl. Pranitha Subhash Pranitha made her Bollywood debut alongside Minaz Jaffrey in Hungama 2 and went on to star in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. Before doing Bollywood, she worked in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

Niharika Sanjeeiv

