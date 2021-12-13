Golden Globes to announce names to skeptical Hollywood – NBC New York





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes on Monday morning. But will Hollywood care? The press association, often ridiculed, even by its own hosts, has gone from punchline to outcast this year. After an exhibit in the Los Angeles Times detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include a black journalist, the studios said they would boycott the Globes and more. 100 PR films said their clients would not participate until the HFPA quickly implements deep and lasting change. Tom Cruise even returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters. But after nine months of reform, reorganization, and many promises to do better, the HFPA is doing what it always has done this time of year: bringing journalists together in the early hours of the Beverly Hilton to announce their movie nominations. and on television. The announcement will appear on the Globes website starting at 9 a.m. EST. Critics say the Globes are not yet set to return to the limelight. Most of the film industry has this awards season kept the HFPA at bay, or ignored it altogether. The majority of studios, PR firms and top talent have not cooperated with the group, which this year removed its usual requirement to submit nominations. Monday morning, the nominees might not celebrate. Some may even say no thanks. But the Globes, even though NBC won’t air its annual show, refused to put the season on a full hiatus. The press association believes it has made the necessary reforms. HFPA 2.0, said recently elected president Helen Hoehne. Since being engulfed in the backlash earlier this year, the group has added a diversity manager; reshuffled its board of directors; inducted 21 new members, including six black journalists; brings the NAACP into a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct. Much of the power of Globes has always resided in its animated telecast, consistently one of the most watched non-sports shows of the year, although ratings, like all awards shows, have fallen sharply. these last years. The Globes also normally serve as a useful promotional tool for many award hopefuls hitting theaters in December. Longtime Globes broadcaster NBC said in May it would not air 2022 Globes because a change of this magnitude takes time and work. The Globes have nevertheless set a date of January 9 to designate the winners. The HFPA did not give any details on what type of ceremony it would be. Tom Cruise takes a strong stand against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The actor is reported to have returned his three Golden Globe Awards to the HFPA amid growing controversy over the lack of diversity in organizations, particularly the group’s lack of black members. Tom has twice won the Best Actor category at the Golden Globes for his work in Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July. He also won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia. The 58-year-old’s move comes hours after NBC announced it would not air the awards show next year following criticism of the HFPA and its subsequent plan to increase diversity .

