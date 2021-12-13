Platoon shares drop after cover of “Sex and the City”





FILE – This file photo from November 19, 2019 shows a Peloton logo on the company’s stationary bike in San Francisco. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu, on file)

(KXAN) If you haven’t completed the first episode of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival “And just like that, do not read any further. If you did, you already know what the spoiler is. As the first episode catches up with audiences with now middle-aged characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), it also turned the comfortable life of main character Carrie upside down. Or rather, a platoon do. Peloton reacts to shocking moment in new Sex and the City series

In the closing minutes of the episode “Hello It’s Me”, audiences watch Mr. Big / John James Preston (Chris Noth) huff and puff on a Peloton exercise bike before collapsing and dying. As part of the “SATC” canon, the fictitious New York financier once had heart problems, but his heart attack in Thursday’s episode proved fatal. Big’s death was not only bad news for Carrie and millions of shocked fans, but also for Peloton. Do you want me to take a Peloton course? The thing that killed Mr. Big? – Hélène Schultz (@helonwheelzzz) December 9, 2021 A company spokesperson told Buzzfeed News that they approved of the appearance of actual workout instructor Jess King and knew a bike was featured in the episode, but didn’t know how one or the other would be taken into account. “HBO got the Peloton bike on their own,” said Peloton spokesperson Denise Kelly. Buzzfeed News. “Peloton knew that a bicycle would be used in the episode and that Jess King would play a fictional Peloton instructor.” Kelly added that Peloton had not been made aware of the “larger context surrounding the scene”, for reasons of confidentiality. Buzzfeed has reached out to HBO for comment on this claim. At the end of Friday’s trading day, Peloton saw a 5.4% drop in the share price and closed at $ 38.51 per share, rebounding from a 52-week low earlier in the day, according to CNBC. The unflattering motorcycle cameo also came just a day before the company received a rating cut from a Credit Suisse analyst, who cut its price target from $ 112 to $ 50 by more than half. In discussion with The New York Times, intellectual property / entertainment lawyer Nancy C. Prager explained that permission is usually required to display a logo or product on screen. She adds, however, that due to a trademark law known as “nominative fair use”, productions may also feature trademarks or products if used in the manner they are intended. supposed to be, as stated by the company. But she says the “And just like that” appearance might break out of those bounds. However, nominative fair use does not apply when you use the protected mark in a way that belittles the mark or trademark, Prager told The Times. She said the appearance “has tarnished Peloton’s goodwill towards consumers.” Prager pointed to the stock decline as proof. Peloton has not announced any legal action against HBO. Meanwhile, Carrie Bradshaw threw an elegant funeral for her husband in the second episode of the series. It looks like the season will chronicle the rebuilding of Carrie’s life after a major collapse. While Mr. Big Peloton’s journey is over, for the fans and for Carrie, the journey continues.

