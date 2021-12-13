NCP, Shiv Sena slam Center for targeting Bollywood on drug addiction problem

The NCP and the Shiv Sena on Monday denounced the Bollywood Center for alleged targeting of drug addiction and reported abuse of power by officials in the face of the threat.

The issue was hotly debated during a discussion in Lok Sabha on a bill to rectify an anomaly in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the proposed amendments were only intended to correct some “clerical errors”.

Participating in the debate, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party said it was disappointing that the farmers’ demands had not been discussed, but that a clerical change was being discussed.

She said the threat of drug addiction must be addressed comprehensively and alleged the government was adopting “automatic” solutions.

“This is a drug problem and not an NDA vs UPA,” Sule said, calling for a comprehensive, two-party approach to deal with the problem.

Tackling what she called was targeting Maharashtra, the NCP MP said if there is so much data on drug abuse in India, why only Maharashtra is “cornered”.

“My question to this government is (why) Bollywood is really being pushed aside because they are evil people who just do drugs,” she said, adding that it was disappointing that the whole fraternity was targeted.

It’s (Bollywood) an industry, it provides millions of jobs for people. He (gave) international visibility to India. Indian Bollywood stars have given identity to Indians all over the world. It’s not just glamor, there is a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment. This is the same government that uses a lot of Bollywood stars to get social messages out, so how bad is Bollywood then, ” the NCP chief said.

There are young girls (who are) called, once, twice, three times, to the offices of the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). Why are these young actresses and actors called (for questioning). What happened to all these cases. You see it in the media for three days and then the story goes, ”Sule said.

Glancing at the government, she said it was a “wonderful bill” in which there is a retrospective penal provision, but that it does not deal with officers who “abuse and abuse” of their positions.

There is the case of one of his party colleagues whose son-in-law was jailed for nine months, but later it was discovered that the substance in question was not ganja but tobacco, Sule said. apparently referring to her son’s case. – the in-laws of the head of the NCP Nawab Malik.

” What’s going on in NCB. Is there no responsibility … We will not tolerate any injustice against anyone from an agent who abuses his position. That is exactly what the essence of this bill should be, ”said Sule.

“You can’t plant drugs, arrest people, take selfies with them, put them on social media and selectively disclose information (to the media),” she said.

His remarks come days after Malik accused the NCB and its officer Sameer Wankhede of setting up people.

Sule said there are cases in which those not found with drugs have been kept in jail for 30 days.

“Is that the kind of power that we will give to an officer, who will abuse it, abuse it and blackmail people?” They will ask people for rupee crores. This is not justice, ” she said.

She said the Bollywood fraternity should not be targeted in this way and cited contributions from actors-turned-MPs such as Hema Malini and Kirron Kher.

“We have Hema Ji, Kirron Ji and we have Mr. (Sunny) Doel who I haven’t seen in a while … (I’m) Proud that they (Malini and Kher) have joined in politics. So unfair to call Bollywood names, ”she said.

Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant also denounced the BJP on the issue of drug addiction and alleged that he attempted to be politicized about it during the Bihar Assembly polls using the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

When the new government (of Maharashtra) was formed, incidents took place … the Sushant Singh case was cited. After his death, the whole account was drawn that all of Maharashtra is full of drug addicts and the NCB continued to act on it, he said.

Sawant said the film industry had been fiercely attacked and rhetorically asked the president, “Do you know how dirty the politics are?” He said more mistakes were made with the amendment to the law.

Opposing the retrospective penal provision of the bill, he said it was “totally illegal”.

He denounced the government for targeting Bollywood on the drug addiction problem, adding that politics should not be played on the issue.

He said: “24X7, all the channels showed it, as it was (the case) of an actor’s son, at the same time heroin worth 21,000 crore rupees was captured in the port. from Mundra arriving via Afghanistan. ” He also called for a clear definition of cannabis and other drugs and commented on “sadhus”, which one member objected to, and then reconsidered his comments.

BJP chief Rattan Lal Kataria said the government was doing everything possible to tackle and end drug addiction in the country.

