Forbes India – Vicky Katrina Wedding, Bollywood, VicKat: Celebrity couples often fail to get brands attention, but can honeymooners Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chart a new course?

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Image: Narinder Nanu / AFP

When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left Sawai Madhopur last week, they not only came out as husband and wife, but also as a brand. A brand that together could sell cars, homes, jewelry, clothing, air conditioners, pregnancy kits and pressure cookers, everything popular Bollywood couples have sold over the years.

But this couple to be able to rub off on the brands as a team? Experts suggest that they need to act quickly if they are to leverage their brand value. The only big draw that could attract offers to them as a couple is the hiding around their relationship.

However, newly married celebrities still fall far short of other powerful Bollywood couples when it comes to the popularity factor. Kaif and Kaushal were ninth in the annual Power Couples Survey published by the Indian Institute of Human Marks (IIHB).

Despite the hype and curiosity surrounding the wedding cake, the designer lehenga, honeymoon spot and everything in between, according to the report, the couple are still far less popular than other celebrity couples like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and even Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Since Kaushal is only just starting to make a name for himself in Bollywood, he has not gained star status and Kaifs’ career has topped up with his latest films Thugs of Hindustan, Zero, Bharatfalling flat at the box office, the only pitch for the duo as a brand couple is the novelty factor.

After the honeymoon: the plunge of domesticity and the incongruity of the image

According to advertising veteran Sandeep Goyal, also the IIHB’s chief mentor, the only way the newlywed couple can improve their game as a brand is by not settling into domestic life.

Their active public life as a couple cannot fall apart and, like most actresses who marry in their late 30s, if Katrina makes a move into family life, her brand value will have an impact. negative. If that doesn’t happen, then their chances of becoming a powerful brand together would definitely increase. Goyal has examples to support this notion.

In one of our previous studies, we did a lot of work on why couples fail as a team when it comes to branding. For example, even being at the top of their game, Ranbir and Alia don’t endorse too many brands together. Flipkart is the only brand to have brought the two together, he says.

But why does the celebrity couple brand fail to live up to the hype?

Part of the problem could be Kapoor’s playboy image. Goyal explains that regardless of whether the duo shows a lot of promise and ranks well on parameters like style, uniqueness and charm, the couple’s mark takes a hit on parameters like reliability and reliability it could. be a drag when it comes to supporting brands in a space like financial services, where these parameters play a huge role. It’s probably Ranbir Kapoors ‘playboy image that lowers couples’ ratings on those fronts, he says.

In history: celebrity couples of yesterday and today

The history of popular power couples failing as brands in Bollywood may be traced back to the days of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

The couple could have benefited from their much talked about marriage, but after the wedding they were hardly seen together in public. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were also young, vibrant, successful and popular when they got married and had all the right ingredients for a powerful professional alliance, but marriage in the early years made the news for the wrong reasons, thus preventing them from building a public user-friendliness profile.

More recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, followed by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are examples of couples whose ability to impress brands as a couple has remained limited. The main reason being their individual career charts.

The Bachchans have been seen together in a few commercials. The most important is that of the TTK Prestige ranges. Likewise, Khans also have limited offerings. The most important were AirBnB and VIP.

As Bollywood and cricket have been closely associated over the years through endorsements, scandals and weddings, brands have also found the right opportunity to bring them together. But here too, there have been failures. Classic examples are Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Mahesh Bhupati and Lara Dutta, Leander Paes and Rhea Pillai, among others.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have achieved a high rank in the couple’s branding pecking order, but with Sharma losing touch in Bollywood and Virat retiring from the ODI captaincy, experts are unsure of the possibility of future missions together as a couple.

VicKat Josh is high: what could work in favor of the couple’s brand

Undeniably, both players have a huge social network following what brands targeting mass reach would look at when considering getting VicKat on board. Katrina Kaif has a cumulative audience of around 92.1 million on social media platforms and Vicky Kaushal is 13.7 million. Experts suggest, however, that they need to build a brand together.

Katrina has a fitness freak image and Vicky has endorsed a wide variety of brands like Amul Macho, upGrad, Housing.com, Oppo, and others. It therefore does not belong to any defined category. The two have very little in common, so they have to work on building a brand together to get deals as two brands, says Rajeesh Rajagopalan, National Business Head-Grapes.

But we are a love-loving country where celebrity couples look like fantasy, celluloid dreams come to life, says Sanchari Chakrabarty, Senior Strategy Director, DDB Mudra Group.

Unlike other celebrity couples we’ve seen as a couple before getting married, we’ve never seen this couple dynamic in action. Before the gorgeous wedding photos, no one could get a mental picture of this couple. India’s curiosity around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as a couple is at an all time high, she says.

Beyond the hype

We were curious to see how they will engage with each other in public, the jokes they might make, we want to know the stories, the moments everything! Well, be excited to hear every little nugget. And so, this couple is like a new canvas for brands, notes Chakrabarty.

According to her, since there are no predefined ideas around this couple, brands can shape the narrative in any way they want that is true to their individual personality.

As long as the brands can reflect what feels authentic and unique to the couple, this will be received with enthusiasm for some time. But that’s the thing with loving a new couple, a new story is always on the horizon. So there’s a short window of time here for brands to take action and aim for a quick partnership, rather than a long-standing association that might take too long to materialize and audiences move on to the next couple in the buzz, adds. she does.

So the josh is still high but VicKat has to strike while the iron is hot.

The thoughts and opinions shared here are those of the author.