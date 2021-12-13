Celebrity birthdays for the week of December 19 to 25: December 19: Actress Elaine Joyce is 78 years old. Actor Tim Reid is 77 years old.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of December 19 to 25:

December 19: Actress Elaine Joyce is 78 years old. Actor Tim Reid is 77 years old. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 76 years old. Country singer Janie Fricke is 74 years old. Return to Forever jazz drummer Lenny White is 72 years old. Actor Mike Lookinland (The Brady Bunch) is 61. Actor Scott Cohen (Gilmore Girls) is 60. Actor Jennifer Beals is 58 years old. Actor Robert MacNaughton (ET) is 55 years old. Magician Criss Angel is 54 years old. Ugly Kid Joe guitarist Klaus Eichstadt is 54 years old. Actor Kristy Swanson is 52 years old. Model Tyson Beckford is 51 years old. Actor Rosa Blasi (Strong Medicine) is 49 years old. Actor Alyssa Milano is 49 years old. Actor Tara Summers (Mercy Street, Boston Legal) is 42 years old. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 41 years old. Actor Marla Sokoloff (The Practice) is 41 years old. Actor Nik Dodani (Murphy Brown) is 28 years old.

December 20: actor Tommy Cole (The Mickey Mouse Club) is 80 years old. Blood, Sweat and Tears drummer Bobby Colomby is 77 years old. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 76 years old. Illusionist Uri Geller is 75 years old. Musician Alan Parsons is 73 years old. Actor Jenny Agutter (Call the Midwife) is 69 years old. Actor Michael Badalucco (The Practice) is 67 years old. Actress Blanche Baker (Shakedown, Holocaust) is 65. Singer Billy Bragg is 64 years old. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, FIREHOSE) is 64 years old. Actor Joel Gretsch (V) is 58 years old. Country singer Kris Tyler is 57 years old. The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson is 55 years old. Actor Nicole deBoer (The Dead Zone) is 51 years old. Singer David Cook (American Idol) is 39 years old. Actor Jonah Hill is 38 years old. Actor Bob Morley (The 100) is 37 years old. Singer JoJo is 31 years old.

December 21: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 86. Actress Jane Fonda is 84 years old. Actor Larry Bryggman (As the World Turns TVs, Die Hard: With a Vengeance films) is 83 years old. Singer Carla Thomas is 79 years old. Guitarist Albert Lee is 78 Actor Josh Mostel (Billy Madison, Big Daddy) is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73 years old. Singer Nick Gilder is 71 years old. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul) is 69 years old. Actress Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle) is 66 years old. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 65. The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow artist Jim Rose is 65 years old. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen (Phyllis, The Mary Tyler Moore Show) is 64. Actor-comedian Ray Romano (Everyone Loves Raymond) is 64 years old. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 59. Dinosaur Jr. drummer Murph is 57 years old. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 56 years old. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 56 years old. Actress Michelle Hurd (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 55 years old. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 55 years old. Actor Karri Turner (JAG) is 55 years old. Actor Khrystyne Haje (class leader) is 53 years old. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 53 years old. Actor Julie Delpy is 52 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 50 years old. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 50 years old. Rock Star Supernova (TV: Rock Star: Supernova) singer Lukas Rossi is 45 years old. Actress Rutina Wesley (True Blood) is 43 years old. Airborne Toxic Event keyboardist Anna Bulbrook is 39 years old. Actor Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) is 38 years old. Actress Kaitlyn Dever (Last Man Standing) is 25.

December 22: actor Hector Elizondo is 85 years old. Country singer and actor Red Steagall is 83 years old. TV presenter Diane Sawyer is 76 years old. Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is 73 years old. Actor BernNadette Stanis (Good Times) is 68 years old. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 61 years old. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 61 years old. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 59 years old. Actor Lauralee Bell (The Young and the Restless) is 53 years old. Country singer Lori McKenna is 53 years old. Actor Heather Donahue (The Blair Witch Project) is 48 years old. Actor Chris Carmack (Grays Anatomy, The OC) is 41 years old. Actor Harry Ford (Code Black) is 39 years old. Actor Greg Finley (TVs The Flash, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) is 37 years old. Singer Jordin Sparks (American Idol) is 32 years old. Singer Meghan Trainor is 28.

December 23: Actor Ronnie Schell (Gomer Pyle, USMC) is 90 years old. Actor Frederic Forrest (Lonesome Dove) is 85 years old. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 81 years old. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer (The Simpsons) is 78 years old. Actor Susan Lucci (All My Children) is 75 years old. Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) is 72 years old. Iron Maiden guitarist Dave Murray is 65. Actor Joan Severance (TVs Wiseguy) is 63 years old. Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder is 57 years old. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 44 years old. Actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (Hannah Montana, Camp Rock) is 31 years old. Actor Spencer Daniels (Mom) is 29. Actor Caleb Foote (TV The Kids Are Alright) is 28 years old.

December 24: Actor Sharon Farrell (Hawaii Five-0) is 75 years old. Actor Grand L. Bush (TV The Visitor, Demolition Man films) is 66 years old. Actor Clarence Gilyard (Walker, Texas Ranger) is 66. Actor Stephanie Hodge (Unfortunately Ever After) is 65. Human League bassist-synthesizer Ian Burden is 64 years old. Actor Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire) is 62 years old. Actor Wade Williams (Prison Break, The Bernie Mac Show) is 60 years old. 10,000 Maniacs singer Mary Ramsey is 58. Actor Mark Valley (Boston Legal) is 57 years old. Actor Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show) is 55 years old. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TVs Deception, Prison Break) is 51 years old. Singer Ricky Martin is 50 years old. Twilight series author Stephenie Meyer is 48 TV host Ryan Seacrest (American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan) is 47. Actor Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time, True Blood) is 44 years old. Actor Austin Stowell (12 Strong) is 37. (Your Honor, The Mick) is 30 years old. Singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly a member of One Direction, is 30 years old.

December 25: Actress Hanna Schygulla (Barnum, Casanova) is 78 years old. The Spinners singer John Edwards is 77 years old. Actor Gary Sandy (WKRP in Cincinnati) is 76 years old. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 75 years old. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 73 years old. Actor Sissy Spacek is 72 years old. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 72 years old. Actor CCH Pounder is 69 years old. Singer Annie Lennox is 67 years old. Singer Steve Wariner is 67 years old. UB40 guitarist Robin Campbell is 67 years old. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 64 years old. Actor Klea Scott (Millennium) is 53 years old. The Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan is 50 years old. The singer Dido is 50 years old. Third Day singer Mac Powell is 49 years old. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 39 years old. The Veronicas singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso are 37 years old. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018s Magnum PI) is 36 years old. Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson is 33 years old.

