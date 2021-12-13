Nigerian brothers, city of Chicago to sue US actor Jussie Smollett over fake hate attack

The city of Chicago has announced that it will sue struggling actor Jussie Smollett for the $ 130,000 spent during the police investigation into his hoax story according to which he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

The Chicago Police Department concluded after more than two dozen officers spent weeks investigating the false story, logging 1,836 overtime hours in the process, according to a July 2019 legal file.







The city faced an overtime bill of $ 130,106.15 and has since confirmed that it will continue its legal action against Smollett to recover the money.

In addition, two Nigerian brothers, Abimbola ‘Abel’ Osundairo and Olabinjo ‘Ola’ Osundairo have vowed to take legal action against the actor, claiming he hired them to attack him, reports the Daily Mail.

Smollett, in 2019, topped the headlines claiming he was a victim, but has since been convicted of staging his own assault as part of a botched career change.

Last week, the “Empire” star was convicted of five counts of misconduct.

A statement reads: “The city brought a civil action against Jussie Smollett to recover costs incurred by the Chicago Police Department investigating what the city believed to be false police reports from Smollett that he had been victim of a hate crime.

“While using a different standard of proof, the jury’s guilty verdict convicting Jussie Smollett of criminal charges arising from the incident confirms that the city was correct in bringing its civil action.”

The Nigerian brothers admitted that Smollett paid them to organize the attack, which they claimed to have orchestrated.

However, they then sued Smollett’s lawyers in April 2019, after initial charges were dropped, claiming the case had damaged their careers and reputation.

They claimed in the libel lawsuit against attorneys Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian that they had been mischievously portrayed as liars in public.

Among the lawyers’ suggestions were that the brothers, whom Smollett knew because he had enlisted them for personal training, could have worn their faces white when they attacked him on January 29.

The brothers ‘trial noted that Glandian also inferred that Abel had sex with Smollett, and noted that homosexuality is illegal in the brothers’ home country.

“Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Nigeria, which can result in 14 years of imprisonment,” the lawsuit said. “If the accused is married, the punishment is death by stoning.

‘Mrs. Glandians has released statements around the world that Bola Osundairo is gay endangering him and the lives of his Nigerian family.

A federal judge, however, has stayed their legal action until the end of criminal proceedings for Smollett, who has yet to be convicted.

The brothers were arrested following the alleged attack on Smollett but were never charged.

The brothers’ legal team are expected to file an update with the court by February 2; their lawyers said in August that “as far as the settlement is concerned, nothing has changed in the position of the plaintiffs.”

Smollett was ashamed for still refusing to admit he organized a hoax racing attack after being convicted.

The actor remained rigid and showed no emotion as guilty verdicts on five of six counts of misconduct were read in the Chicago courtroom by Judge James Linn last Thursday.

He then rushed out of court with his family, refusing to answer questions, and he has yet to make a public comment. His sentencing date has not yet been set but he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.