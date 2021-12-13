Entertainment
Nigerian brothers, city of Chicago to sue US actor Jussie Smollett over fake hate attack
The city of Chicago has announced that it will sue struggling actor Jussie Smollett for the $ 130,000 spent during the police investigation into his hoax story according to which he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.
The Chicago Police Department concluded after more than two dozen officers spent weeks investigating the false story, logging 1,836 overtime hours in the process, according to a July 2019 legal file.
The city faced an overtime bill of $ 130,106.15 and has since confirmed that it will continue its legal action against Smollett to recover the money.
In addition, two Nigerian brothers, Abimbola ‘Abel’ Osundairo and Olabinjo ‘Ola’ Osundairo have vowed to take legal action against the actor, claiming he hired them to attack him, reports the Daily Mail.
Smollett, in 2019, topped the headlines claiming he was a victim, but has since been convicted of staging his own assault as part of a botched career change.
Last week, the “Empire” star was convicted of five counts of misconduct.
A statement reads: “The city brought a civil action against Jussie Smollett to recover costs incurred by the Chicago Police Department investigating what the city believed to be false police reports from Smollett that he had been victim of a hate crime.
“While using a different standard of proof, the jury’s guilty verdict convicting Jussie Smollett of criminal charges arising from the incident confirms that the city was correct in bringing its civil action.”
The Nigerian brothers admitted that Smollett paid them to organize the attack, which they claimed to have orchestrated.
However, they then sued Smollett’s lawyers in April 2019, after initial charges were dropped, claiming the case had damaged their careers and reputation.
They claimed in the libel lawsuit against attorneys Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian that they had been mischievously portrayed as liars in public.
Among the lawyers’ suggestions were that the brothers, whom Smollett knew because he had enlisted them for personal training, could have worn their faces white when they attacked him on January 29.
The brothers ‘trial noted that Glandian also inferred that Abel had sex with Smollett, and noted that homosexuality is illegal in the brothers’ home country.
“Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Nigeria, which can result in 14 years of imprisonment,” the lawsuit said. “If the accused is married, the punishment is death by stoning.
‘Mrs. Glandians has released statements around the world that Bola Osundairo is gay endangering him and the lives of his Nigerian family.
A federal judge, however, has stayed their legal action until the end of criminal proceedings for Smollett, who has yet to be convicted.
The brothers were arrested following the alleged attack on Smollett but were never charged.
The brothers’ legal team are expected to file an update with the court by February 2; their lawyers said in August that “as far as the settlement is concerned, nothing has changed in the position of the plaintiffs.”
Smollett was ashamed for still refusing to admit he organized a hoax racing attack after being convicted.
The actor remained rigid and showed no emotion as guilty verdicts on five of six counts of misconduct were read in the Chicago courtroom by Judge James Linn last Thursday.
He then rushed out of court with his family, refusing to answer questions, and he has yet to make a public comment. His sentencing date has not yet been set but he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Sources
2/ http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/13/nigerian-brothers-city-chicago-sue-us-actor-jussie-smollett-over-fake-hate-attack
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]