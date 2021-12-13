Entertainment
Succession Season Final Recap: Don’t Skip Go
Succession Season 3, Episode 9: All the Bells Say
I’ve been thinking a lot this week about the differences between Season 2 of Succession, one of the most exciting and funniest TV seasons in recent years, and Season 3, which has been just as intensely dramatic and absorbing but in. the whole not as much of an out-and- for fun. The biggest change between the two? In Season 2, the Roy kids were all together almost every week, traveling the world with Logan and hilariously biting each other. This season, they’ve been scattered and embittered, throwing bombs from a distance.
But in Season 3’s best episodes Mass in Time of War, Too Much Birthday, and now this week’s finale, All the Bells Say Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and even Connor spent time in the same space, talking about their problems in person. Energy crackles among these actors, as their characters oscillate between mischievous wickedness and unforgivable cruelty.
Either way, judging by what happens in this episode, they’ll all be a lot more face to face in Season 4, whether they like it or not. And that’s an exciting prospect.
Fans of the estate (and even some people who’ve never watched the show) have spent much of the last week posting on Twitter about two things: whether or not Kendall drowned at the end of the show. previous episode, and whether or not The profile of New Yorkers by Jeremy Strong makes him look like an incredibly engaged actor or someone so obsessive that he is a little dangerous.
This episode touched on the first of those topics early on, after a bit of teasing at the start. Yes, Kendall survived passing out face down in the pool after he insisted it was one too many limoncello. Comfrey picked him up and asked him for medical help. For the first time in a long time, all of his siblings seem concerned about him. They may think he is conceited, and they may be mad at him for trying to destroy Waystar, but they don’t want him to commit suicide. They are related to him. Maybe Shiv and Connor both insist that they even love him.
The intervention scene between Kendall and her siblings is the second indication that this episode is going to be something special. (The first is a scene between Logan and Matsson. Well, go ahead.) As Shiv tries to reassure Kendall that they care about him, he retorts that they have no idea what that feels like. ‘to be shaken up as the eldest son. This is what ultimately breaks Connor down and stops being the ignorant jester everyone loves and no one respects.
Connor is genuinely upset that no one bothered to keep him posted on the GoJo deal. Matsson wants to remove guys like me, he growls and also that no one praised him for proposing to Willa. What do I get from you fools besides the change of fool? Connor asks. And he has a point. One of the many weaknesses of the three young Roys is that each of them thinks they’re better than anyone in the family who isn’t named Logan. Put two Roys in one room and each will insist that the other is the family joke.
(As for Willa, she finally accepts Connors’ offer, thinking about how bad can that be?)
After Connors’ explosion, Roy’s other children are put on high alert. Connor prompts Shiv and Roman to the possibility that Logan might take an herbal supplement to increase his sperm count, in the hopes of having a child who could replace them all. Worse yet, they learn that Waystar’s inner circle meets with the bankers to talk about the sale to Mattson and none of the kids have been included. Shiv and Roman run to Kendall for his advice and support, and find their brother still mired in a funk and hard to wake up.
The scene that follows somehow answers some of the questions surrounding this New York profile. Maybe Strong could be a little colder; and maybe his methods are exhausting for his colleagues. But it’s hard to argue with the results of this episode, as Kendall confesses to Shiv and Roman that he’s responsible for the drowning of a young man. Both appear to be shaken, then moved. They can’t help but be drawn to Kendall’s dark energy (generated, of course, by Strong).
The siblings try to get rid of him and then make him feel better about what happened to the dead child. Roman tries to lighten the mood with several unhealthy jokes, including saying: The road and the water killed him. But Kendall can’t quench his grief, so all they can do is lay a hand on him, letting him know that, for real, they’re there for him. (The framing of this scene, with Kendall on the ground and Shiv and Roman circling it, looks like something out of an Italian New Wave movie.)
This sets up the final streak of the boffo episodes, in which Shiv and Roman find reason to really question just about all of their life choices up to this point.
Earlier in the episode, fed up with the shenanigans that inflate Matssons stocks, Logan goes to see GoJo’s fluffy CEO himself, and finds out as Logan often does that even young tech geniuses who claim to hate old dinosaurs media cannot help but be intimidated by him. Brian Cox is terrific in this scene (and in this episode), as he delivers a mini-soliloquy about his first time coming to America and battles all the big business giants that smell like gold and milk. He can’t pretend he’s as excited about the future as he was about his past. But he is keen on making a deal, if only to show that he still has a knack for getting what he wants.
When Logan sends Roman away so that he and Matsson can talk more in private, it’s a red flag that Roman initially chooses to ignore, perhaps because he’s convinced Matsson will keep him even if GoJo buys. Waystar. But after he and Shiv reconnect with Kendall, they are determined to present a united front, using the company’s statutes to block any sales without their approval. Roman hesitates a little, hoping that he will be able to speak alone to his father first; but Shiv and Kendall keep him online, discussing the fun they can have in arguing over who should control which Waystar asset.
And then: the punch, as Shiv discovers that maybe his flippant toast to his mother’s wedding and his dismissal from Toms ATN’s employer as a bigot cock (as well as his general game with Toms’ affections ) could have consequences. As the less Connor siblings burst into the Logans Panhandle to play their GM trump card, their dad gives them a chance to back down before he yells, I beat you, assholes! It turns out that Tom may have warned his stepfather that the kids were coming, giving him time to manipulate the terms of his divorce agreement with Caroline, granting him and her new husband the power to counteract. young people.
This episode begins with Shiv and Roman playing Monopoly with Connor, Tom, and Greg, as they all wait to see if Kendall is okay. The Roys clash throughout the game, and look for good times to cheat. But at the end of the episode and the season, they learn that cheating only works if everyone agrees on the rules in the first place.
What makes men like Logan hard to beat is that when they look like they’re losing, they can just refuse to play or be a game-changer.
Due diligence
As per the naming convention of past Succession Finals, the title of this one comes from a line from the poem by John Berryman Dream song 29. (All the bells say: too late.) Which clip will Jesse Armstrong pick for next season? My money on The Little Cough Somewhere.
Greg was one of the first Roys to have an idea that something might be brewing with Logan, Matsson, and their various financiers, as he follows the buzz about lackey Slack.
Could it be that the healthiest relationship on this show is between Greg and Tom? Toms the man Greg rushes in to say how well he gets along with the Countess / Princess, who is possibly the eighth in line for the Luxembourg throne. (Tom: Marry her and you’re up to a plane crash before you’re Europe’s strangest king!) And it’s Greg that Tom catches before executing his betrayal of maybe Shiv, him asking to sign up for a journey away from the endless middle and down from the top. (Greg, quickly assessing whether or not to sell his soul, settles on Boo, souls!)
