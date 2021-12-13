Succession Season Final Recap: Don’t Skip Go

This episode touched on the first of those topics early on, after a bit of teasing at the start. Yes, Kendall survived passing out face down in the pool after he insisted it was one too many limoncello. Comfrey picked him up and asked him for medical help. For the first time in a long time, all of his siblings seem concerned about him. They may think he is conceited, and they may be mad at him for trying to destroy Waystar, but they don’t want him to commit suicide. They are related to him. Maybe Shiv and Connor both insist that they even love him.

The intervention scene between Kendall and her siblings is the second indication that this episode is going to be something special. (The first is a scene between Logan and Matsson. Well, go ahead.) As Shiv tries to reassure Kendall that they care about him, he retorts that they have no idea what that feels like. ‘to be shaken up as the eldest son. This is what ultimately breaks Connor down and stops being the ignorant jester everyone loves and no one respects.

Connor is genuinely upset that no one bothered to keep him posted on the GoJo deal. Matsson wants to remove guys like me, he growls and also that no one praised him for proposing to Willa. What do I get from you fools besides the change of fool? Connor asks. And he has a point. One of the many weaknesses of the three young Roys is that each of them thinks they’re better than anyone in the family who isn’t named Logan. Put two Roys in one room and each will insist that the other is the family joke.

(As for Willa, she finally accepts Connors’ offer, thinking about how bad can that be?)

After Connors’ explosion, Roy’s other children are put on high alert. Connor prompts Shiv and Roman to the possibility that Logan might take an herbal supplement to increase his sperm count, in the hopes of having a child who could replace them all. Worse yet, they learn that Waystar’s inner circle meets with the bankers to talk about the sale to Mattson and none of the kids have been included. Shiv and Roman run to Kendall for his advice and support, and find their brother still mired in a funk and hard to wake up.

The scene that follows somehow answers some of the questions surrounding this New York profile. Maybe Strong could be a little colder; and maybe his methods are exhausting for his colleagues. But it’s hard to argue with the results of this episode, as Kendall confesses to Shiv and Roman that he’s responsible for the drowning of a young man. Both appear to be shaken, then moved. They can’t help but be drawn to Kendall’s dark energy (generated, of course, by Strong).