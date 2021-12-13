How Cloud Kinetics Helps Boost Bollywood Bandwidth | AWS Consulting Partner





It is no coincidence that Bollywood produces around 1,000 films a year, which is almost double the production in Hollywood. And to deliver these films to audiences across the country and around the world, Bollywood relies on OTT (over-the-top) actors like Lightstorm for online distribution. Any latency could have a negative impact on QoS (quality of service). To increase the quality of service, Lightstorm has built a fiber optic network across India to serve as a backbone to power the country’s growing digital economy. It has deployed Nokias DOS (Digital Operations Software) to automate the execution and assurance of its services to fulfill orders in seconds and enable the delivery of new complex business services in minutes up to 500 times more faster than traditional approaches. To achieve this effectively, Lightstorm, India’s only carrier neutral network, turned to CK (Cloud Kinetics) to design the security architecture and integration. Nokias DOS was deployed by Singapore-based Cloud Kinetics on AWS (Amazon Web Services) elastic cloud platform. Lightstorm is a pioneer because it is the first time that a cloud native version of Nokias DOS has been deployed anywhere in the world. The solution leverages industry standards, including TM Forum open APIs, to minimize the time it takes to onboard new customers. It also offers closed-loop automation, which identifies problems up to eight times faster than existing systems. Light storm is building a resilient and future-ready telecommunications network designed to meet the ever increasing demand for low latency data and applications in India, said Amajit Gupta, CEO of Lightstorms. We are confident that Nokias DOS on the AWS Cloud will help us achieve our vision of creating a programmable and automated software-defined network. We look forward to working with Nokia on our journey to deliver a world-class digital experience through our platform. Lightstorm and Nokia both selected CK for this deployment. We were delighted to have been chosen to design the architecture and security integration allowing Lightstorm to quickly enter the market as an entirely new operator, said Haji Munshi, said the CEO of CK. As the world’s leading AWS and MSP (Managed Service Provider) consulting partner, we have the experience and expertise required for such complex and integrated projects. AWS India Sales Manager Puneet Chandok said deploying Nokias DOS on AWS enables Lightstorm to maximize efficiency, flexibility and customer satisfaction with design, delivery and invoicing modern services. With the onset of the pandemic, Indian film releases have moved into the virtual world, marking an already booming streaming market, with every player rushing to acquire the rights to blockbuster movies, Statistical reported. The rise of streaming platforms as the preferred mode of viewing movies among Indians has helped sustain the film industry during this turbulent phase. Cloud Kinetics team At Cloud Kinetics, we believe that a good digital strategy can help companies increase their competitive advantage and improve the customer experience. This is where we built our core expertise. As a Certified MSP, we work tirelessly to accelerate our clients’ business transformation journeys by utilizing cutting-edge platform-based services. We do this in an agile, responsive and scalable manner, ensuring a significant positive impact on the business with minimal disruption. Do not hesitate to contact our Cloud Experts for a non-mandatory discussion. Write to us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cloud-kinetics.com/how-ck-helps-boost-bollywoods-bandwidth/

