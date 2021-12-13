Golden Globes Announces Hollywood Skeptical Nominations – NBC Chicago





After widespread criticism forced the organization that hosts the Golden Globes to lose its televised awards show and review its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless announced the nominees for the film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry. As in many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time around, there was no live morning show spot or immediate celebrity celebrations. The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars to make their announcements, instead turned to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat. The majority of studios, PR firms and top talent haven’t engaged much with the group this year. Critics said it was too early for the HFPA to resume operations as usual. Some would rather see the Globes disappear for good. But the Press Association did its best to keep its perch into awards season on Monday, dividing the nominations around Will Smith (“King Richard”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), West Side Story “breakthrough. Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”), Denzel Washington (“The Macbeth Tragedy”), Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”) and Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”). Nominees for Best Dramatic Film went to gothic western The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, sci-fi epic Dune by Denis Villeneuve, family drama CODA, tennis biopic by Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard and Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast. Comedy or musical choices for best picture were: Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, Paul Thomas Anderson’s San Fernando Valley 70s comedy Licorice Pizza, Steven Spielbergs West Side Story, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom! and Cyrano by Joe Wright. Belfast and The Power of the Dog tied for most nominations with seven each. Netflix topped the nominees for the films with 17 nods in total. Normally, such honors would spark a wave of joy from the early nominees and their studios, trumpeting their triumphs on social media and on calls with reporters. As of Monday morning, no candidate immediately celebrated publicly, at least. The news organization claims that in the nine months that have passed since her 2021 broadcast, she has recovered. HFPA 2.0, said recently elected president Helen Hoehne. The group added a diversity manager; reshuffled its board of directors; inducted 21 new members, including six black journalists; brings the NAACP into a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct. It has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Hoehne said on Monday. This all came after a Los Angeles Times article detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include a black journalist. Studios have said they will boycott the Globes, and more than 100 PR films have said their clients will not participate until the HFPA quickly implements deep and lasting change. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters. Longtime Globes broadcaster NBC has said it will not air 2022 because a change of this magnitude takes time and work. The Globes have always set a date for January 9 but have not given any details on what type of ceremony it would be. Much of the power of Globes has always resided in its animated television broadcast, consistently one of the most-watched non-sports shows of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many hopeful awards hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see commercials and TV commercials trumpeting a movie’s Golden Globe nominations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/golden-globes-announce-noms-a-skeptical-hollywood/2706113/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos