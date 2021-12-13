The Iowan plays $ 9.6 million a day on sports betting

MONKS Betting an average of $ 9.6 million a day on sports, Iowa players and sports betting operators thanked legalized sports betting in November, setting a new monthly record with bets exceeding 287 million. dollars and revenues for the booming industry approaching $ 20 million, according to state data shows.

In recent months, the betting frenzy on pro and college sports continued, an activity that became legal in Iowa in August 2019 has pushed the betting handle above $ 975 million for the current fiscal year. which began on July 1 and put Iowa within reach of $ 2 billion in bets for the calendar year. If there is another good performance in December, financial reports released by the State Racing and Gaming Commission indicate so.

Likewise, adjusted gross revenues reported by 19 Iowa State-licensed casinos were potentially at an all-time high, with more than $ 730.3 million in the first five months of the current fiscal year after a sharp increase of $ 136.5 million in November. By comparison, the Iowa casino gaming industry posted an annual record of nearly $ 1.47 billion in adjusted gross revenue in fiscal 2012. If the current trend continues, casinos in Iowa will break those records by the millions.

So far this fiscal year, state tax revenue earned on casino games has totaled nearly $ 140 million and sports betting has generated just under $ 4 million – half of that generated. just in November, the commission reported.

Bets currently allowed on 17 state-licensed online and retail sportsbooks last month surpassed the previous record of $ 280.9 million in October, and are up nearly 230% from November 2020, when the betting amount was $ 87.2 million, according to official data released on Friday.

It’s a very competitive industry right now, said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the State Racing and Gaming Commission, during the Friday taping of the Iowa PBS TV show Iowa Press.

Brian Ohorilko, Director of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (The Gazette)

There has really been a lot of interest in this state and the industry continues to grow, Ohorilko noted, and we have kind of taken a measured and layered approach to openness with in-person recording. And then when it was gone, we really saw things take off. And so, each month we continue to see grip increases. Last year we had about $ 6 million in tax revenue for this state. We expect this to increase.

We have 17 companies licensed to do sports betting online, four more that we plan to get here in the next few months. And so, the industry continues to grow, he said. We have had very few regulatory issues. We will continue to provide regulatory oversight. And that’s just a really good story so far.

As of January 1 of this year, Iowans aged 21 and over were no longer required by state law to visit a state-licensed casino to create an account allowing them to place money. sports betting in a casino or online. Instead, they were able to register their sports betting accounts using mobile apps or their smartphones or other electronic devices. Since then, the vast majority of sports betting has been made via smartphones or other electronic devices, with the November online amount exceeding $ 260.3 million and totaling nearly $ 871.4 million so far in the during fiscal year 2022.

It’s another viable entertainment option, much like they have to bet on their phone and watch it at home or somewhere else, said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, a casino umbrella group. licensed from Iowa.

Ehrecke, who also appeared on the Iowa Press, attributed the increase in gambling to “pent-up demand, with people having more money than last year to spend on entertainment.

Wes Ehrecke, Iowa Games Association

Daily online and retail betting averaged $ 9.6 million in Iowa over the 30 days of November, according to PlayIA, an online network that tracks related news, analysis and research. at the Iowa gaming market.

The expansion of betting in Iowa over the past three months has set a new low for the industry, said Eric Ramsey, analyst for the PlayUSA.com network, which includes PlayIA.com. Operators have used the popularity of football not only to attract new customers, but also to expose existing bettors to more diverse forms of betting. This fall’s growth will benefit state sports betting for months and years to come.

Three consecutive months of sports betting aided by the aggressive marketing of competing sports betting took calendar year bets to $ 1.8 billion, with a significant portion of bets placed online after Iowa shut down registration in person at casinos on January 1st.

The removal of in-person registration requirements for online sports betting at the start of the year was obviously a turning point for the state, said Russ Mitchell, chief analyst for PlayIA.com. But the growth of the past three months has been at another level.

According to the commission’s data, Caesars and DraftKings were the primary sportsbook while Diamond Jo Worth and Ameristar Council Bluffs dominated the retail market in terms of revenue, with the NFL and college football being the primary driver of the betting growth over the past three months with the addition of NBA and college basketball in November.

Football is driving record growth this fall, not just in Iowa but across the country, Mitchell said. But with four Division I basketball schedules, Iowa sports betting has the opportunity to grow further this winter, especially if Iowa and Iowa State continue to perform well.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; [email protected]