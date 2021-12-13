BREAKING: Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 won’t release IMAX: Bollywood News





There are about two weeks left for the film to be released. 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and the excitement for sports drama is already in the air. The makers withheld the release for over a year because they were confident it would succeed at the box office. And looking at the buzz, it looks like their patience will pay off. Interesting way, 83 would come out not only in 2D but also in 3D. It has now appeared that there is another format in which 83 had to be released. A source said Bollywood HungamaThe directors also intended to release the film in an IMAX version. They were of the opinion, and rightly so, that this was a larger than life sports drama. He has the greatness and scale and, therefore, viewers would love to see him in IMAX. The same logic was applied when converting the movie to 3D. Unfortunately, the manufacturers soon had to abandon this plan. When asked why, the source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, when manufacturers approached IMAX officials in North America for their approval, they declined their request. This is due to the fact 83 releases on December 24, 2021, a week after the release of the highly anticipated superhero film, Spider-Man: No Path Home, which hits theaters around the world on December 16 and 17. And that’s not all. Matrix resurrections, the fourth part of the famous The matrix series, will be released worldwide on December 22. These two films would be released in IMAX versions. The IMAX management does not encourage the release of too many IMAX films during the same period. As a result, they had to deny approval to manufacturers of 83. Trade expert said: It would have been great to see 83 in IMAX and especially in 3D IMAX version. Nonetheless, the film will still score at the box office due to the considerable hype. The 3D version will also give a boost to earnings. Meanwhile, January 2022 would see the release of two Indian films in IMAX version of the saga of the SS Rajamoulis period. RRR and Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. While Prithivraj would only be released in 2D, RRR would also have output in 3D and 3D IMAX. 83 is based on the incredible victory of Indian cricketers in the 1983 World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others. Also Read: Song Lehra Dos’ First Teaser From ’83 Talks About Team India’s Emotional Roller Coaster At 1983 World Cup More Pages: Spider-Man – No Way Home Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

