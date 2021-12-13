In photos: the wedding of the daughter of actor Rahmans Rushdas in the presence of Stalin, Mohanlal and others





Actor Rahman’s daughter Rushda Rahman married Althaf Navab on December 9. Photographs and videos of their lavish wedding ceremony, attended by music composer AR Rahman, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and major actors including Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam and others, were inundated. Internet, as fans wish the couple and their families amid the celebrations. Rushda is also the niece of music composer AR Rahman. Photographs of CM Stalin wishing the newlyweds and posing with actor Rahman, AR Rahman and other family members, have toured social media. Bride Rushda shared several images from the wedding events on Instagram. 12.9.21 Only love and gratitude. With all your blessings, Mr. and Mrs. Althaf Navab #AlthafsinaRush, she wrote. Rushda is seen in an elaborate red bridal lehenga, while groom Altaf wears an embellished black sherwani. Actors Mohanlal, Prabhu, Shobana, Suhasini and many others also attended the wedding celebrations. .@Mohanlal and wife #Suchitra at @actorrahmandaughter of #Rushda – #Althaf wedding reception at Leela Palace hotel in Chennai pic.twitter.com/Jk6IMwGomN sridevi sreedhar (sridevisreedhar) December 11, 2021 Rushda’s father Rahman, known by his stage names Raghuman and Raghu, has appeared in numerous films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. He recently signed a film with actor Tiger Shroff, which marks his Bollywood debut. Rahman was hired for a central role in Ganapath Part-1, directed by director Vikas Bahl. The actor is said to have been trained in Hindi and has undergone script reading sessions and makeup tests over the past three months, in preparation for his role. Recently, Rahman shared an image with Vikas Bahl and Tiger Shroff. Photo of the ’80s rocking stars from ARRahman Sir’s daughters wedding. @hasinimani @ActressNadiya @actorrahman @mrrahman @poonamdhillon @khushsundar @ActressAmbika # 80Rock #ARRahmanGirlWedding pic.twitter.com/BbkAlx2GxX Suhasini Hasan Admirer (@AdmirerHasini) December 10, 2021 Rahman also has in the works the magnum opus of director Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan-I and Thupparivaalan 2. The latter is an action thriller, the sequel to director Mysskins’ hit film Thupparivaalan. Thupparivaalan 2 marks actor Vishals’ directorial debut and also stars actors Prasanna and Ashya in key roles.

