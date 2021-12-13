How Bollywood star Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe despite politics





By Nehru Odeh Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India and Bollywood star, won the 70th Miss Universe. The 21-year-old beat 79 other contestants to win the crown in the competition held in Eilat, Israel’s Red Sea resort, on Sunday, December 12. Sandhus’ emergence as Miss Universe is no small feat, as she won it 21 years after another Indian, Lara Dutta, won her in 2000. She was crowned by the previous one. Reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza from Mexico. However, this year’s competition was one with a difference. Not only was she mired in politics, the global pandemic didn’t help matters either. The beauty pageant was nearly blocked by a popular Palestinian-led boycott urging contestants to skip the event to protest Israeli treatment of Palestinians. Still, the boycott campaign did not carry any weight as only Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country with close ties to the Palestinians, failed to send a representative, citing the global COVID-19 situation. The South African government, which also strongly supports the Palestinian cause, has withdrawn its support for the country’s representative for her participation. In preparation for the pageant, then-reigning Miss Universe Meza urged contestants not to think about politics and focus on the pageant. “When you are there you forget about politics, your religion,” she told AP last month. According to Sara Salansky, head of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism, Israel was chosen to host the competition due to the success of the country’s coronavirus vaccination program. The emergence of the omicron variant forced Israel to close its borders to foreign tourists late last month. But by that time, most of the competitors were already in the country. Those who came later were given special permission to enter but were forced to undergo a mandatory 72-hour quarantine period. At one point, Frances’ candidate Clémence Botino tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving in Israel, but after 10 days in quarantine she was declared virus-free and allowed to join the competition. . Still, one remarkable thing about the pageant was that Miss Kentucky, who represented the United States and was placed in the top 10, is a journalist. The competition, hosted by American TV personality Steve Harvey, featured traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear, and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ public speaking skills.

