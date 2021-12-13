NCP and Shiv Sena slam Center for targeting Bollywood on drug addiction problem





New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena on Monday denounced at the Center the alleged targeting of Bollywood on the issue of drug addiction. They also reported abuse of authority by officials facing the threat. The issue was hotly debated during a discussion in Lok Sabha on a bill to rectify an anomaly in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the proposed amendments are only intended to correct some clerical errors. NCPs Supriya Sule said it was disappointing that the farmers’ demands had not been discussed, but that a clerical change was being discussed. She said the threat of drug addiction needs to be addressed comprehensively and alleged that the government is adopting knee-jerk solutions. This is a drug problem and not an NDA vs UPA, said Sule, calling for a comprehensive, two-party approach to deal with the problem. My question to this government is (why) Bollywood is really being sidelined because they are evil people who only do drugs, Sule said. She added that it was disappointing that the whole fellowship was targeted. It’s (Bollywood) an industry, it provides millions of jobs for people. He (gave) international visibility to India. Indian Bollywood stars have given identity to Indians all over the world. It’s not just glamorous, there is a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment. This is the same government that uses a lot of Bollywood stars to get social messages out, so how bad is Bollywood then, the NCP chief said. Glancing at the government, she said it was a wonderful bill that has a retroactive criminal provision, but it does not deal with officers who abuse and abuse their positions. Sules’ remarks come days after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik accused the NCB and its officer Sameer Wankhede of setting up people. Sule said there are cases in which those not found with drugs have been kept in jail for 30 days. Is that the kind of power that we will give to an officer, who will abuse it, abuse it and blackmail people? They will ask people for rupee crores. It’s not fair, she said. Shiv Senas Arvind Sawant also denounced the BJP on the issue of drug addiction and alleged that he attempted to be politicized about it during the Bihar Assembly polls using the Sushant Singh Rajput case. When the new government (of Maharashtra) was formed, incidents took place… The Sushant Singh case was cited. After his death, the whole account was drawn that all of Maharashtra is full of drug addicts and the NCB continued to act on it, he said. Sawant said the film industry had been viciously attacked and rhetorically asked the President: Do you know how dirty the politics are. Swan said more mistakes were made with the change in the law. Opposing the retroactive criminal provision of the bill, he said it was completely illegal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orissapost.com/ncp-shiv-sena-slam-centre-for-targeting-bollywood-on-drug-abuse-issue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos