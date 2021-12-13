The biggest games of 2021 were too Hollywood for their own good

Video games have undergone a radical transformation over the past decade. While the public largely viewed them as just escape entertainment at the time, big companies like Sony and Ubisoft had more ambitious plans. The 2010s saw the rise of more story-driven games, putting the word cinematic in every player’s lexicon.

Since then, we’ve been in a renaissance for AAA games. Titles like The last of us and God of the war have raised the bar for video game storytelling with high production value, better scripts, and advancements in performance capture. Hollywood was a star of the North through it all, giving the studios a lofty goal to strive for. And by 2020, that had been largely accomplished. The games offered both a hit show and more nuanced storytelling, with some even attracting top vocal talent.

But 2021 saw some sticking too close to the script. The once revolutionary Hollywoodization of video games is starting to backfire, or at the very least hamper the growth of the industry. Some of this year’s biggest games stuck with summer blockbuster status, but that underestimates what the medium is capable of. Video games can be more than light popcorn.

Popcorn Movies

When I think back to the biggest games of this year, only a few of them really feel like they’ll stick with me beyond 2021. Just doesn’t mean they weren’t fun. . On the contrary, I had a blast playing some of this year’s big-ticket titles. But I found myself enjoying these games the same way I like watching an action movie in a megaplex: I came, I saw, I forgot hours after the credits.

Take one of the best games of the year 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart. It’s an exciting platform for action that has rightfully landed a No.4 spot on Digital Trends’ Year-End Countdown. Like everyone else, I was struck by its spectacular dimension leap technology and its arsenal of chaotic weapons.

I probably couldn’t tell you much about its narrative rhythms, however; Rift apartThe storytelling is about as summer blockbuster as it gets. Light character arcs come in and out of spectacular action sets that resemble a random collection of amusement park rides. It’s basically a Marvel movie (developer Insomniac is the studio behind Marvel Spider-Man) with a lot of thrill, but little substance. Even the capitalist satire of the original games has been softened, making it harmless to as many players as possible.

Marvel was also on my mind as I played Infinite halos campaign. The previous Halo games were great space operas that took pleasure in their melodrama. Infinite, on the other hand, feels stylistically inseparable from, say, Captain America. There’s a forgettable big bad guy to shoot and some brave sidekicks joking every second they get. The game even seems embarrassed at being Halo at times, consciously jabbing each other in the same way Peter Parker mocks Otto Octavius’ name in the game. trailer for Spider-Man: No Path Home.

Both Infinite halo and Rift apart end up feeling eerily similar. They take inspiration from the same Hollywood formula, carefully deploying humor and spectacle to counterbalance the drama. Far cry 6 takes the same approach, softening its loaded political themes with a wacky comedy that keeps it from dividing too much. Same Death loop feels the cuts of the same fabric, although it is dressed in a more flashy aesthetic.

Hollywood isn’t exactly a bastion for innovation. Big budget blockbusters are slot machines designed to attract the masses. They seek to attract as large an audience as possible, which is why they can feel so stereotypical. Studios like Marvel treat movies like equations, reducing creativity to a science. The cinema-spectacle remains a pleasure to watch, but it rarely advances the medium.

Developers once took inspiration from Hollywood movies, borrowing ideas to bolster a growing entertainment art form and give it legitimacy. Now blockbusters are starting to look like a kickstand flattening major games in the same model.

Out of the frame

It’s not just a question of tone. For most of those years, the biggest games have struggled to marry their narrative ambitions with actual gameplay in any meaningful way. What players actually do rarely matches the story being told. Rift apart is a candid story about two lonely creatures trying to make themselves at home in a chaotic universe. The shooting gameplay doesn’t build that idea – it’s just a fun activity between cutscenes.

That’s the problem with games that strive for cinematic heights, but don’t go too far beyond them. The best video games think of the intersection of mechanics and history. The last of usis as memorable as it is because it makes players assume they’re the hero throughout the game, only to reverse that expectation. His thematic teachings on heroism are also impactful because it is the players who actually perform the morally gray acts of violence.

Some of this year’s more notable releases take the same approach with a lot of effect. Return puts players in an anxiety-provoking time loop that is hard to break out of (literally, because it’s an extremely difficult game). This gameplay setup only reinforces its larger story about a character who relives inevitable trauma over and over again. Terror Metroidis equally effective, forcing players to face the consequences of a series of reckless decisions that snowball into a nightmarish uplifting tale. It’s no surprise that these titles have taken the top two spots on our list of the best games of 2021.

Some smaller games have taken a similar approach. It takes twotalks about teamwork and partnership by speaking through cooperative gameplay that requires communication between players. Blasballs Expansion Era has told a poignant tale of the dangers of excess by literally crumbling the game itself under an unbearable list of features. Under your eyes explores the old nod and you miss the idiom by literally following players’ eyes, an idea that can only exist in interactive media.

These examples don’t just graft a movie plot onto a game. The stories they tell work so well because they are built around the game, a tool that filmmakers don’t have in their arsenal. Just as a novel and a live-action play can both accomplish something the other can’t, games have specific language that allows them to explore uncharted territory. When they just strive to reproduce movies, that removes what makes the medium special.

The gaming industry has had to fight to prove that games are more than silly toys. By 2021, it was clear that the medium had truly crossed that barrier and gained the respect of artistic institutions, such as Tribeca Fest. Once legitimacy is gained, it’s time for the big studios to stop seeing games as movies and start seeing them as games.

