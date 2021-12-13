Entertainment
Former intensive care nurse revolutionizes the sex work industry
It’s no secret that the traditional financial system for sex workers is discriminatory and broken. Payment processors such as Visa and Mastercard are getting stricter with the adult entertainment space as the stigma against sex workers continues to persist, we all witnessed in August when OnlyFans suddenly announced that they would ban sexually explicit adult content from their millions of jobless sex workers, only to change course a month later after receiving an extreme backlash.
They weren’t the first adult platform to fall victim to dated Visa and Mastercard demands. Pornhub made a similar announcement in 2020 when Visa suspended purchases on the platform temporarily following a New York Times survey, and this month, AVN Stars and GayVN Stars announcement they, too, would end monetized content for creators on their platform by January 1, 2022, once again citing banking discrimination. The Free Speech Coalition (FSC), which defends the rights and freedoms of sex workers, responded in a declaration: Companies like Mastercard are now complicit in the denial of the right to vote of millions of sex workers, complicit in pushing women workers away from independence into potentially more dangerous and exploitative conditions.
OnlyFans, arguably the largest platform for user-generated adult content, has over 150 million users, of which over 2 million are content creators. Many of their creators ran on platforms like Fansly and JustForFans after OnlyFans announced in August. The creators may have found secondary and tertiary platforms to sell their content (for now), but what makes these platforms safe from falling victim to Visa and Mastercard plus? late ? The answer is simple: they are not immune. They too are responding to Visa and Mastercard just like OnlyFans, and it is only a matter of time before all platforms accepting fiat as payment find themselves canceled or suspended from paying their adult presenters on the platform. Where does that leave the creator? I’ll tell you: back to square one, with their businesses at the mercy of the banks.
As an adult artist myself and a staunch advocate for the sex work industry, I couldn’t just sit back and allow this to happen. I said to myself: I’m going to be the face of this industry to find us a solution once and for all. I identified the problem of the banks and the solution became very clear: get rid of the banks. It became obvious to me that this industry needed a cryptocurrency powered adult entertainment platform. I plan to invest $ 1 million in building my own platform: Wet space.
WetSpace is a crypto-based platform offering reliable payment processing to creators and the anonymity often desired by our fans. WetSpace provides the medium that will propel digital currencies in adult entertainment and revolutionize the community by creating an ecosystem for the NSFW industry. It is an agnostic platform that will integrate with cryptocurrencies which have the cheapest fees, fastest processing times, and are the most environmentally friendly.
This will be a place where creators don’t have to worry about big banking restrictions and payments, because when using cryptocurrencies, payment is instant and goes straight to your crypto wallet (yes, that also means no chargebacks). Not to mention that you will keep more of your money on WetSpace. Because I believe in it so much, I have one of the lowest commission rates in the industry at just 15%.
So, my last post is for designers, models and adult animators: what’s your solution to all of this? Are you ready to switch between platforms, hoping that you can continue to grow your business for the long haul without them stopping you? Or are you ready to take your business to the next level by joining WetSpace, where we don’t respond to banks, we respond to you?
