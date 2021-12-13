India News | NCP, Shiv Sena Slam Center on Targeting Bollywood on Drug Abuse Issue

New Delhi, Dec. 13 (PTI) The NCP and the Shiv Sena on Monday denounced Bollywood’s alleged targeting of drug addiction to the Center on Monday and reported abuse of power by those responsible in the face of the threat.

The issue was hotly debated during a discussion in Lok Sabha on a bill to rectify an anomaly in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the proposed amendments were aimed only at correcting certain “clerical errors”.

Participating in the debate, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party said it was disappointing that the farmers’ demands had not been discussed, but that a clerical change was being discussed.

She said the threat of drug addiction must be addressed comprehensively and alleged the government was adopting “automatic” solutions.

“This is a drug problem and not an NDA vs UPA,” Sule said, calling for a comprehensive, two-party approach to deal with the problem.

Tackling what she called was targeting Maharashtra, the NCP MP said if there was so much data on drug abuse all over India why only Maharashtra was “cornered”.

“My question to this government is (why) Bollywood is really being pushed aside because they are evil people who just do drugs,” she said, adding that it was disappointing that the whole fraternity was targeted.

“It’s (Bollywood) an industry, it creates millions of jobs for people. It has (given) international visibility to India. Indian Bollywood stars have given identity to Indians all over the world. is not just glamor, there is a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment. This is the same government that uses a lot of Bollywood stars to get social messages out, so how does Bollywood get bad then, ”said the head of the NCP.

“There are young girls (who are) called, once, twice, three times, to the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) offices. Why are these young actresses and actors called (for questioning). What happened to all of these cases. You see it in the media for three days and then the story will be gone, “Sule said.

Speaking to the government, she said it was a “wonderful bill” in which there is a retroactive penal provision, but that it does not deal with officers who “abuse and abuse” their positions. .

There is the case of one of his party colleagues whose son-in-law was jailed for nine months, but later it was discovered that the substance in question was not ganja but tobacco, Sule said. apparently referring to her son’s case. – the in-laws of the head of the NCP Nawab Malik.

“What is happening in the NCB. Is there no accountability … We will not tolerate any injustice against anyone from an agent abusing his position. That is exactly what we are doing. should be the essence of this bill, ”Sule said.

“You can’t plant drugs, arrest people, take selfies with them, put them on social media and selectively disclose information (to the media),” she said.

His remarks come days after Malik accused the NCB and its officer Sameer Wankhede of setting up people.

Sule said there are cases in which those not found with drugs have been kept in jail for 30 days.

“Is that the kind of power that we will give to an officer, who will abuse it, abuse it and blackmail people? They will demand millions of rupees from people. It is not justice,” she said. .

She said the Bollywood fraternity should not be targeted in this way and cited contributions from actors-turned-MPs such as Hema Malini and Kirron Kher.

“We have Hema Ji, Kirron Ji and we have Mr. (Sunny) Doel who I haven’t seen in a while … (I’m) Proud that they (Malini and Kher) joined politics. So unfair d ‘calling Bollywood names, “she said.

Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant also denounced the BJP on the issue of drug addiction and alleged that he attempted to be politicized about it during the Bihar Assembly polls using the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“When the new government (of Maharashtra) was formed some incidents took place … the case of Sushant Singh was cited. After her death the whole account was drawn that all of Maharashtra” is full of drug addicts. and the NCB continued to act on it, he said.

Sawant said the film industry had been fiercely attacked and rhetorically asked the president, “Do you know how dirty politics are.”

He said more mistakes were being made with the change in the law.

Opposing the retroactive criminal provision of the bill, he said it was “totally illegal”.

He denounced the government for targeting Bollywood on the drug addiction problem, adding that politics should not be played on the issue.

He said: “24X7, all the channels showed it, as it was (the case) of an actor’s son, at the same time heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore was captured in the port of Mundra arriving via Afghanistan. “

He also called for a clear definition of cannabis and other drugs and made a remark on “sadhus”, which was contested by one member, and then reconsidered his comments.

BJP chief Rattan Lal Kataria said the government was doing everything possible to tackle and end drug addiction in the country.

