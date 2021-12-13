Golden Globes Announce Hollywood Skeptical Nominations – Delco Times

By JAKE COYLE

NEW YORK (AP) – After widespread criticism forced the organization that hosts the Golden Globes to lose its televised awards show and review its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless announced the nominees for the film awards on Monday. and television despite skeptical entertainment. industry.

As has been done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce their picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time around, there was no nationwide live-action TV show or immediate celebrity celebration. Hollywood mostly shrugged.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars to make their announcements, instead turned to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat during a live broadcast on the page. YouTube of the Globes. The majority of studios, PR firms and top talent haven’t engaged much this year with the group, which has dropped its usual requirement to submit films for review. Critics said it was too early for the HFPA to resume operations as usual. Some would rather see the Globes disappear for good.

But the Press Association tried to maintain its position in awards season on Monday, issuing nominations to figures such as Will Smith (“King Richard”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), the breakthrough of ” West Side Story ”Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (“ Don’t Look ”), Denzel Washington (“ The Macbeth Tragedy ”), Ben Affleck (“ The Tender Bar ”) and Lady Gaga (“ House of Gucci ”).

The nominees for Best Dramatic Film went to Jane Campion’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog”, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune”, family drama “CODA”, tennis biopic by Reinaldo Marcus Green “King Richard” and Kenneth “Belfast” autobiographical Branagh.

Comedy or musical choices for best picture were: Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up”, Paul Thomas Anderson’s 70s ode to San Fernando Valley “Licorice Pizza”, “West Side Story “By Steven Spielberg,” Lin-Manuel Miranda “Tic, Tic… Boom! and “Cyrano” by Joe Wright.

“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” tied for most nominations with seven each. Netflix topped the nominees for the films with 17 nods in total. HBO’s “Succession” topped television with five nominations, including nominations for Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series for recent New York profile topic Jeremy Strong.

Normally, such accolades would spark a wave of joy from early nominees and their studios – a triumph of rewards ringing on social media and on calls with reporters. As of Monday morning, no candidate immediately celebrated – publicly, at least.

The news organization claims that in the nine months that have passed since her 2021 broadcast, she has recovered. “HFPA 2.0,” said recently elected president Helen Hoehne. The group added a diversity manager; reshuffled its board of directors; inducted 21 new members, including six black journalists; brings the NAACP into a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

“It has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Hoehne said Monday.

This all came after a Los Angeles Times article detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include a black journalist. Studios have said they will boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films have said their clients will not participate until the HFPA quickly implements “deep and lasting change.” Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

Long-time Globes broadcaster NBC has said it will not broadcast the 2022 Globes because “a change of this magnitude takes time and work.” The Globes have always set a date for January 9 but have not given any details on what type of ceremony it would be. The Critics Choice Awards sought to fill the void, even seeking to secure the usual Globes home at the Beverly Hilton for its broadcast. That offer failed, but the Critics Choice Awards, which were also due to announce the nominees on Monday, will also take place on January 9, airing on TBS and the CW.

Much of the power of the Globes has always resided in its animated telecast, consistently one of the most-watched non-sports shows of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many hopeful awards hitting theaters in December. But this year, few people expect to see commercials and TV commercials touting a movie’s Golden Globe nominations.