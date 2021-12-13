Entertainment
Venerated Mexican singer Vicente Fernndez dies at 81 | Entertainment
MEXICO CITY (AP) Vicente Fernndez, an iconic and beloved singer of Mexican regional music who has received three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernndez, passed away on Sunday. He was 81 years old.
Fernndez was known for hits such as El Rey and Lstima as seas ajena, his mastery of the ranchera genre, and his dark, sleek mariachi costumes with their matching wide-brimmed sombreros.
His music has attracted fans far beyond the borders of Mexico. Songs like Volver, Volver, and Como Mexico no hay dos were extremely popular among Mexican immigrant communities in the United States because of the way they expressed desire for the homeland.
It has been an honor and great pride to share a great musical career with everyone and to give everything for the public, the Fernndezs family said on their official Instagram account. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.
Fernndez, also known by his nickname Chente, died at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in Jalisco state, his family said. In August, he had suffered a serious fall and had since been hospitalized for this and other illnesses.
From early Sunday, people started posting, many of them remembering the words to one of the favorite mariachi requests at parties and restaurants that said “I’m still the king”.
Music greats such as Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Maluma have taken to social media to post their heartfelt condolences, with some citing the influence her music has had on them. Famous country singer George Strait once said he was one of my heroes. “
My heart is broken. Don Chente has been an angel to me all my life, “said Ricky Martin. The only thing that reassures me right now is that every time we saw each other I would tell him how important he was. for me.
Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador also expressed his condolences, calling him a symbol of ranchera music.
On Sunday evening, his widow, Mara del Refugio Abarca Villaseor, along with his children, grandchildren and hundreds of relatives and friends said goodbye to Fernndez at his favorite place, his ranch.
The land of Los Tres Potrillos ranch on the outskirts of Guadalajara vibrated as its fans in the stands and mariachis on a flower-covered stage said goodbye to the Mexican music giant. The song “Mexico Lindo opened the public funeral in Los Tres Potrillos. Her iconic charro hat was perched on the coffin. Her private burial was due on Monday.
The moment of her death was also highlighted by fans as Fernndez sang often on December 12 to mark the Catholic pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, an event that draws large crowds. The commemoration took place on Sunday after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Vicente Fernndez Gmez was born on February 17, 1940 in the town of Huentitn El Alto, in the western state of Jalisco. He spent most of his childhood on the ranch of his father, Ramn Fernndez, on the outskirts
The artist has sold over 50 million records and appeared in over 30 films. In 1998, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In April 2016, he said goodbye to the stage in front of around 85,000 people at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. Spectators came from northern Mexico as well as the United States, Colombia and other Latin American countries for the occasion.
Associated Press editor Adriana Gomez Licon contributed to this report from Miami.
