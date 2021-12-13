The fear of Omicron hits Bollywood! Kareena and Amrita tested positive for Covid

Now that’s bad news! Under threat from Omicron, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID 19. Also read – It’s AWKWARD! 4 photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Kakkar and more that will make you scream with laughter

According to reports circulating, Bebo and Amrita have tested positive and it remains to be confirmed whether or not they are affected by the new COVID variant Omicron? However, this is the bad news. After battling this virus for almost two years once again, the fear of COVID 19 has returned and we should all once again take this deadly virus seriously and take all precautionary measures to be safe. Also Read – Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Other Divas Who Proved The Lifespan Of Bollywood Actresses No Longer Ends At 35 Photos

However, there is no official statement released by the actresses among them who are diagnosed with the deadly virus. According to ANI reports, BMC said. “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for # COVID19. Both had violated Covid standards and had attended several parties. BMC ordered the people, who came into contact with the two actors, to contact each other. submit to an RT-PCR test. Also Read – From Katrina Kaif To Anushka Sharma And More: Check Out Bollywood Brides & Their DEAR Wedding Rings See Photos

Kareena Kapoor Kahn became a mother for the second time around the time of the pandemic and she gave advice to all women who conceived during the pandemic: “I think every pregnant woman should try to keep her thoughts clear and stay focused. the gap. of negativity. Please eat what your heart wants, but don’t overdo it either. Maintain your diet and fitness, and boost your immunities as much as possible with the necessary foods. homemade food, because that’s something I personally follow. We are currently going through a difficult time, so please take all necessary precautions. But try to go about your life as carefully and normally as possible. I think the more you try to be normal in your life, the more normal you will feel and the happier and more positive you will be. “

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



