New actor training program unveiled at the Renaissance Theater





December 13, 2021

MANSFIELDThe Renaissance Theater is pleased to announce the launch of its new actor training center at Theater 166. REACT – Renaissance Actors Collaborative at Theater 166 will begin offering classes in early January 2022. Designed by Director / Instructor Scott Smith, MFA, REACT’s goal is to provide professional acting training for performers of all experience levels, to guide and support performers in the development of their processes. individual creatives, and to establish enrichment for community members interested in exploring the performing arts. Each course will consist of two sessions of 3 hours per week for 5 weeks. The first session, which will start on January 8, 2022, will focus on theoretical skills sessions with demonstrations, discussions and a physical application of the theory. The second, which begins in March, will be a studio session focusing on the physical and practical application of theory. Each five-week session will end with a workshop performance. Other courses offered include Advanced Stage Study and Introduction to Shakespeare, and also end with performance workshops. Students of the Conservatory will also be eligible to audition for the summer touring production of Shakespeares’ Rens Twelfth Night, directed and adapted by Smith. “The profession of actor must be based on the work of an active imagination,” notes Smith. My classes are, in essence, advanced training in imagination. This training sharpens performance instincts and creates deeper possibilities for character development. Classes in Course 1: Acting Boot Camp begin January 8, 2022 and end February 6. Classes for Course 2: Intro to Scene Study begin on March 5, 2022 and end on April 4. Classes are designed for actors aged 17 and over, and the fee for the five-week session is $ 90. Gift certificates are available. These classes make a wonderful gift for the aspiring actor in your life. For more information and to register, please visit the Renaissance website rentickets.org/react Scott Smith received his Masters of Fine Arts in Performance from the University of West Virginia in 2002, where he studied with alumni of the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. His training includes in-depth scenario analysis, in-depth application of modern game theory, and a comprehensive focus on Shakespeare for performance. Scott has over 20 years of professional experience as an actor and director in regional theater. As an actor, his roles are varied, from Vladimir in Samuel Becketts Waiting for Godot to Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages. As a director, he tackled straightforward, heartfelt elegies like Always, Patsy Cline, and complex human dramas like Arthur Millers The Crucible. Scott honed his skills as a member of A Crew of Patches Theater Company in Chicago, traveling to area schools to a grueling repertoire of Shakespeare’s works, the toughest plays for the toughest audiences. Currently, Scott teaches theater and English at North Central State College, and has appeared in several Renaissance productions, including Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Assassins, White Christmas, Titanic, and Little Shop of Horrors. Scotts’ teaching philosophy emphasizes continuous reinvestment in craftsmanship, the idea that an artist approaches any new project with a new engagement in a creative process, which embraces curiosity, experimentation and l ‘imagination.

