Golden Globes Announce Hollywood Skeptical Nominations

Jordan Strauss – linkable invision, Invision FILE – Event signage appears above the red carpet during the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes early Monday, December 20. 13, 2021.

Chris Pizzello – linkable invision, Invision Snoop Dogg announces the nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Chris Pizzello – linkable invision, Invision Helen Hoehne, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announces the nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Chris Pizzello – linkable invision, Invision Snoop Dogg poses following the nominations event for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

NEW YORK (AP) After widespread criticism forced the organization that hosts the Golden Globes to lose its televised awards show and review its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nonetheless moved forward. announces nominees for film and television awards Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

As in many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time around, there was no nationwide live-action TV show or immediate celebrity celebration. Hollywood mostly shrugged.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars to make their announcements, instead turned to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat during a live broadcast on the page. YouTube of the Globes. The majority of studios, PR firms and top talent haven’t engaged much this year with the group, which has dropped its usual obligation to submit films for review. Critics said it was too early for the HFPA to resume operations as usual. Some would rather see the Globes disappear for good.

But the Press Association attempted to maintain its position in awards season on Monday, releasing nominations to figures such as Will Smith (“King Richard”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), West Side Story ” , the breakthrough of Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”), Denzel Washington (“The Macbeth Tragedy”), Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”) and Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”).

Nominees for Best Dramatic Film went to gothic western The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, sci-fi epic Dune by Denis Villeneuve, family drama CODA, tennis biopic by Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard and Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast.

Comedy or musical choices for best picture were: Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, Paul Thomas Anderson’s 70s ode to San Fernando Valley Licorice Pizza, Steven Spielbergs West Side Story, Lin- Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! and Cyrano by Joe Wright.

Belfast and The Power of the Dog tied for most nominations with seven each. Netflix topped the nominees for the films with 17 nods in total. The HBO estate topped television with five nominations, including nods for Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series for the recent subject of New York profile Jeremy Strong.

Normally, such accolades would spark a wave of joy from early nominees and their studios, a triumph of ringing awards on social media and on calls with reporters. As of Monday morning, no candidate immediately celebrated publicly, at least.

The news organization claims that in the nine months that have passed since her 2021 broadcast, she has recovered. HFPA 2.0, said recently elected president Helen Hoehne. The group added a diversity manager; reshuffled its board of directors; inducted 21 new members, including six black journalists; brings the NAACP into a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

It has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Hoehne said on Monday.

It all came after a presentation by the Los Angeles Times detailed some of the unethical behavior of the HFPA and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include a black journalist. Studios have said they will boycott the Globes, and more than 100 PR films have said their clients will not participate until the HFPA quickly implements deep and lasting change. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

Longtime Globes broadcaster NBC said he will not broadcast the 2022 Globes because a change of this magnitude takes time and work. The Globes have always set a date for January 9 but have not given any details on what type of ceremony it would be. The Critics Choice Awards sought to fill the void, even seeking to secure the usual Globes home at the Beverly Hilton for its broadcast. That offer failed, but the Critics Choice Awards, which were also due to announce the nominees on Monday, will also take place on January 9, airing on TBS and the CW.

Much of the power of Globes has always resided in its animated television broadcast, consistently one of the most-watched non-sports shows of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many hopeful awards hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see commercials and TV commercials trumpeting a movie’s Golden Globe nominations.