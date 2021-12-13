Frame and Ilona Hamer celebrated their joint collection with an old Hollywood-style dinner





After launching in 2012, American lifestyle brand Frame became a mainstream sensation, infiltrating the market with its indicative West Coast aesthetic, liking the basics and fueled by minimalism. Celebrating her latest collection, a collaboration with Australian stylist and longtime friend, muse and brand consultant Ilona Hamer, was the best excuse to bring the city’s coolest crowd together on the quaint rooftop of Chateau Marmont, a place that is Old Hollywood personified. Naturally, bodycon dresses were swapped for relaxed, raised ones: Elsa Hosk paired a blazer with solid shoulders with crisp, wide jeans. The brand’s baggy jeans with cargo pockets, a leather jacket and a silk top made up Hannah Kirkelie’s nighttime uniform. Then, a few guests each developed their own version of the brand’s pair of corduroys and pants, particularly suitable for the holidays. Co-founders Jens Grede and Emma Grede, Langley Fox Hemingway, Amanda Charchian, Kelly Sawyer, Taylour Paige, Kilo Kish, Paul Wesley, Brandon Flynn and Laura Harrier also joined Hamer and Frame co-founder Erik Torstensson for the evening. . Born from the busy and frantic lifestyle of a bi-coastal stylist, Hamer tellsVoguethe versatile 10-piece capsule is supposed to deliver the most while using the fewest pieces (as is its technique for packing before a trip). As for Hamer’s approach to denim: “They should look vintage, to me,” she says. “If you’re making a new pair of jeans, they should look old.” Reflecting her less is more approach to dressing, Hamer says she wanted to save the night for her friends and family instead of a big party. “I’m not a very public person, I’m actually quite shy,” she says, to which Torstensson jokes that he must have pushed Hamer to organize the night’s dinner. “We have to celebrate this! ” he’s laughing. A martini bar under the stars opened at night as attendees met and took group photos. Just inside, the table decor was adorned with accents of grapevine and green. Before delving into a menu of hamachi crudo, ricotta ravioli and bourbon ice cream, dinner began with a champagne toast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/frame-ilona-hamer-collection-launch-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos