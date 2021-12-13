Anne Rice dead: Interview with the Vampire author dies at age 80 | Books | Entertainment





From the moment she was born and named after a man, Howard, the author was destined to break convention and challenge established norms of novels, religion and sexuality. His books have sold over 150 million copies and have been made into Hoillywood films, including the adaptation of his most famous story, Interview With A Vampire, starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Rice had struggled with complications from a stroke and died in hospital overnight, with her author son Christopher and younger sister Karen by her side.

In a Facebook post today, Christopher wrote, “Dear folks at Page. This is Anne’s son Christopher and it breaks my heart to share this sad news with you. Earlier that night, Anne died of a stroke. She almost left us. Nineteen years to the day, my father, her husband Stan, has passed away. The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated. As a mother, her support for me was unconditional – she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge dark voices. of fear and doubt. As a writer, she taught me to challenge genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions. “

Christopher continued, “In his final hours, I sat next to his hospital bed, awed by his accomplishments and his courage, awash with memories of a life that took us from the foggy hills of the region of the bay of San Francisco to the magical streets of New Orleans to the scintillating vistas of Southern California. As she kissed Anne goodbye, her younger sister Karen said: Now see firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual questions and cosmic, whose quest has defined his life and career.

Rice was born Howard Allen Frances O’Brien on October 11, 1941 in New Orleans. The city would form the integral backdrop for many of his books, and his birth name was representative of his free-thinking mother. Rice later said of her mother in 1998: “She was a little bohemian, a little bit crazy, a little of a genius and a lot of a great teacher. And she had the idea that naming a woman Howard was going to give. to this woman an unusual advantage in the world. “

On the first day of school, however, little Howard told her teacher her name was Anne. It remained and was officially changed in 1947.

Anne and her older sister Alice were home storytellers, inventing fantastic worlds, and both would go on to become bestselling authors. Their childhood in New Orleans was destroyed in 1956 when their mother died of alcoholism, and the family moved to Texas when their father remarried. Anne would later struggle with the same addiction. Anne married her husband Stan Rice in 1961 when she was 19 and he was 18. Their daughter Michele was born in 1966 but died of leukemia at the age of only six. Christopher was born in 1978 and both parents quit drinking the following year. While mourning Michele, Anne developed a previous short story in Interview With A Vampire and, after many rejections, the book was published in 1974.

Since then, many sequels have followed in this vampire world, as well as historical novels and the hit streak Lives of The Mayfair Witches. Under pseudonyms, she also wrote erotic fiction, as well as a major cycle of books rooted in her return to her Catholic faith in 1998 after decades of atheism, including an unfinished series on the life of Jesus. With her writings and personal philosophies based on exploring the limits of human spirituality and sexuality, she quickly found herself disillusioned with organized religion and publicly renounced Christianity. She wrote: “In the name of Christ, I refuse to be anti-gay. I refuse to be anti-feminist. I refuse to be anti-artificial birth control. I refuse to be anti-democratic. I refuse to be secular anti-humanism. I refuse to be anti-science. I refuse to be anti-life. In the name of Christ, I abandon Christianity and am a Christian. Amen. “

