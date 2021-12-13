Dolce & Gabbana, the brand needs no introduction. One of the finest and most famous fashion brands in the world, and even celebrities love it too! Speaking of which, here we have shared the list of Bollywood hotties, who have wooed us with their Dolce & Gabbana sets like queens.

1. Deepika Padukone looked patron in her sheer white shirt and black pants

2. Kareena Kapoor looked majestic in her black floral midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

3. Sonam Kapoors stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder dress in white floral satin.

4. Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia looked sexy in this metallic-hued silver Dolce & Gabbana dress.

