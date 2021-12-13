Elliot Trends page as fans thwart transphobic posts naming actor

Elliot Page was recently all the rage on social media following transphobic posts in which theUmbrella Academy the star was nicknamed (the act of deliberately calling a trans person by their old name without their consent).
Fans on Twitter quickly came to Page’s defense when an individual shared a clip of the actor from 2019 and used his death name in parentheses. The individual defended himself the next day by noting that the clip was from the year before Page’s public release as trans, but others have used the controversy as an excuse to attack Page.
People furiously condemn me for ‘naming’ Elliot Page because I posted a clip from 2019, when they were known as Ellen and portrayed as a woman. It’s really stupid https://t.co/qpaNSrUVxL
It’s Elliot Page, idiots of idiots.
“Elliot Page (formerly”
No. No before. His name is Elliot Page
You can’t give them a name and pretend you didn’t.
Refer to Elliot Page only by name, Elliot Page, otherwise fuck you
Tweet “Elliot Page” because “Elliot Page” is Elliot Page’s name.
I was curious as to why “Ellen Page” was all the rage, especially since his name was Elliot Page. Do NOT click on it. These are all heinous tweets and replies, not surprisingly from people who can’t even respect a person’s name. It will only make you angry and that’s all it will do.
Transphobes are posting an old clip of Elliot Page discussing bigotry in the US, and because he named Jussie Smollet as an example, use it to dismiss the fact that there is a bigot issue while simultaneously using sectarian and transphobic language towards Elliott Page. pic.twitter.com/ureBnzswro
In case you were wondering why Elliot Page is all the rage:
People were tweeting a clip of him on the late 2019 show, before the transition, where he spoke about Jussie Smollett, hate crimes and LGBT discrimination. The tweets took a toll on him and made his dead name trending.
“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I’m trans my pronouns are he / they and my name is Elliot,” Page shared in December 2020 when they became transgender and non-binary. “I feel lucky to write this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel immense gratitude for the amazing people who have supported me throughout this trip. I cannot not begin to express how remarkable it is to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I have been endlessly inspired by so many members of the trans community. Thank you for your courage, generosity and your working tirelessly to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer any support I can and will continue to strive for for a more loving and equal society. “
“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on screen and has been a strong advocate for all LGBTQ people,” added Nick Adams, GLAAD director for transgender media. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All trans people deserve the chance to be ourselves and be accepted for who we are. Today we are celebrating the remarkable page. Elliot. “
Shortly after Page’s announcement, it was confirmed that the actor would continue to play Vanya Hargreeves on Netflix. The Umbrella Academy, and the streamer even updated all of his previous credits to remove his death name.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift,” Page shared later in the month. “Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you can, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot.”
