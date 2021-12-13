Elliot Lazar, a resident of Newton, plays Mendel in “Fiddler on the Roof”

R. Scott Reedy

Newton resident Elliot Lazar says he was immediately taken withViolin on the roof,when he first experienced it while watching the film adaptation of the classic musical as a teenager in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Love at first sight has been an almost universal reaction to the musical Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, with a book by Joseph Stein and based on Tevye and his Daughters and other stories by Sholem Alecheim, since its premiere on Broadway in 1964 and won nine Tony Awards in 1965, including Best Musical.

Actor and singer Lazar now shares the love while playing Mendel and studying the roles of Motel and Perchik, in the 2015 Tony Award-nominated cover tour, led by Tony winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific) and choreographed by Hofesh Shechter, of Israeli descent, returning to the Boston Emerson Colonial Theater in December. 2126.

Jerome Robbins choreographed and directed the original Broadway production and his first two covers, and his Tony Award-winning work was recreated for three subsequent Broadway covers, a 1971 film adaptation, and numerous tour companies. The current tour is based on the original staging by Robbins.

The story of a poor but proud Jewish milkman raising his family in increasingly hostile Tsarist Russia in the early 20th century, the show’s signature score includes Tradition, If I were a Rich Man, To Life, Lever of the sun, Sunset, Do you love me? Anatevka, and more.

Over the phone recently from a stop on the tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lazaran, a Masters of Fine Arts graduate from the Boston Conservatory in Berklee, spoke about his history with Fiddler, what it is like now to be on. the road, and more.

Q: When did you first hear about this series?

A: In the Jewish community, you grow up with Fiddler. It’s still a part of your life. My first memory, however, is when I was maybe 14 and a student at the Gray Academy of Jewish Education in Winnipeg. We watched the version of the film as part of a Yiddish class and it was just wonderful. I immediately appreciated.

Q: What first interested you in becoming a performer and what were your first roles?

A: I think growing up with the Disney rebirth movies Hercules, The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid was what first interested me. I sang with the VHS tapes of them. I’ve always loved to sing and play, starting with going to camp every summer.

I was lucky too, because Winnipeg has a very vibrant arts scene, with lots of dance, opera and theater. When I was 16, my first professional performance was the Canadian premiere of Way to Heaven, a play by Juan Mayorga, at the Winnipeg Jewish Theater.

Q: What do you think of your current character, Mendel?

A: Mendel is a lot of fun to play. He is the son of the rabbi and he is very important. He sometimes forgets how young he is and pushes it a bit. And he doesn’t always grant his elders the grace that he should. community.

Q: How do you explain the continued popularity of Fiddler on the Roof?

A: Its universality, we can all hang on to it. There is great truth in the struggle between the past and the maintenance of tradition on the one hand, and progress on the other. And then, of course, there’s the score that transcended the musical. The Beauty and Sense of Each Bock and Harnicksong stand on their own.

And the material also holds in any situation. I’ve never been moved by Fiddler, and I think a lot, a lot of people feel the same way.

Q: What are your favorite songs from the show?

A: The song that I never get tired of and will never get tired of is Matchmaker, Matchmaker. It’s a great song and my favorite number on the show. I love that.

Lately, the lesser-known Chavelah (Little Bird) has also become a favorite. It’s a beautiful, simple song that makes me fall for it every time. It comes at a point in the story that deals with loss and grieving which, sadly, are very universal themes for many, including myself. The music and lyrics of this song treat the loss very delicately.

Q: You’ve been on the road since October 2021. What is it?

A: It’s wonderful. I really like the tours. Growing up in Canada, I didn’t spend much time in the United States. So we have not yet visited a city that I have been to before. Boston will be the first.

Q: Besides performing yourself, you also teach at Hebrew College in Newton Center. How does it work when you are on the road?

A: Right now I’m teaching an open circle Jewish learning class on the American Jewish songbook on Zoom. It is presented by the Hebrew College in partnership with JArts Boston (Newtons Jewish Arts Collaborative). This is very fun. My students are adult learners, in their twenties to sixties.

Q: Would it be appropriate to say that even though you are a Canadian, you are a Newtonian?

A: I lived in Jamaica Plain during my graduate studies, but moved to Newton in 2020 and I really like it there. My heart will always be in Winnipeg, of course, but Newton has a part of it now too.

‘Violin on the Roof’

WHEN: Dec 2126

OR: Emerson Colonial Theater, 106 Boylston St., Boston

TICKETS: Started at $ 44.50

INFO: 1-888-616-0272;emersoncolonialtheatre.com