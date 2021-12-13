Hollywood nearly silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globe statuette is seen with its chest lined in red velvet and leather bound at a press conference in Beverly Hills, California on January 6, 2009. REUTERS / Fred Prouser Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13 (Reuters) – The drama films “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” topped the nominations for the annual Golden Globes on Monday in a year marred by controversy and a more ceremony. Small scale. “Belfast,” set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” western got seven nods each. They were followed by the satire on global warming “Don’t Look Up”; “King Richard”, about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg’s new take of the classic musical “West Side Story” and coming-of-age tale “Licorice Pizza” with four each. Netflix Movies (NFLX.O) received 17 nominations. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register The Golden Globe winners will be announced on January 9, but the format of the ceremony is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year abandoned plans to televise the glitzy Beverly Hills awards dinner as a result. controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes them. Monday’s nominations were greeted mainly by silence from film studios and actors who normally flood social media and reporters with thanks and reactions. It’s unclear if any of the nominees will attend the 2022 ceremony, which had been one of Hollywood’s biggest awards show in the run-up to the Oscars. Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg was the only celebrity present on Monday to announce the nominations. Critics objected to the Foreign Press Association not having black members and raised long-standing ethical questions about whether close relationships with Hollywood studios influenced the selection of nominees and winners. Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe statuettes he won in May. The HFPA has since added 21 new members, six of whom are black; prohibited gifts and favors; and implemented training on diversity and sexual harassment. The group now has 105 members in total. Despite these measures, the major film and television studios have tried to distance themselves from the Globes. “Belfast”, “The Power of the Dog”, the deaf community film “Coda”, the sci-fi epic “Dune” and “King Richard” have all been recognized for best dramatic film. A musical version of the classic “Cyrano” and an adaptation of the Off-Broadway hit “Tick, Tick … Boom” will compete with “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story” for Best Musical or comedy. Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) were among the actors nominated for Best Dramatic Film Performances. On television, the drama “Succession,” about a contentious family media conglomerate, received five leading nominations. The HFPA said it made its choices this year by watching films in theaters, at screenings and on streaming platforms in what it called “a fair and just voting process.” “Although the Golden Globes will not be televised in January 2022, we will continue our 78-year tradition,” he said in an open letter released ahead of Monday’s nominations. “The past eight months have been tough, but we’re proud of the changes we’ve made so far.” Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

