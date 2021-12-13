Kim Kardashian says she passed the ‘baby bar’ exam





(The hill) – Kim kardashian says she passed her first baby bar exam, more than two years after announcing her intention to become a lawyer in order to propel her prison reform efforts. “I passed the baby bar exam!” The reality TV star wrote in all caps to her more than 70 million Twitter followers on Monday. “For anyone unfamiliar with my background in law school, it was not easy or entrusted to me,” said Kardashian, 41. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but got up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did !!! (I had COVID on 3rd trial with fever 104 but I’m not looking for excuses) pic.twitter.com/Fyy2TVG9lz – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021 The founder of SKIMS revealed in 2019 that she was studying pass the bar exam in 2022. Passing the so-called “baby bar,” a requirement for some students pursuing non-traditional legal education in California in order to become licensed attorneys, allows Kardashian to pursue an additional three years of legal education. Kardashian has revealed she had failed the exam the previous three times she had taken it, before passing it after taking it battling COVID-19 and a “fever 104”. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality said his goal was to eventually open a law firm focused on prison reform. The mom-of-four who filed for divorce from rapper and White House prospect for 2020 Kanye west earlier this year has been a strong supporter of criminal justice reform. In 2018, Kardashian made headlines after meeting the then-President Trump in the Oval Office to urge him to commute Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence. Trump granted clemency to Johnson, who was serving a life sentence on a non-violent drug offense and money laundering charges, days later. In a series of tweets, Kardashian urged her fans to “never give up.” The main thing is never to give up even when you are holding on to a thread, you can do it !!!!! Think about it and do it because it feels so good once you’re on the other side! – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021 I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, “Kardashian said in 2019,” and if I knew more, I could do more.

