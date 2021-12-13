Bollywood Roundup: Samyuktha Hegde, Nilu Kohli, Disha Parmar, and more …

Samyuktha Hegde asks people not to judge others on the basis of what they see

Chennai– Stressing that everyone must fight their own silent battles, actress Samyuktha Hegde on Monday urged people not to judge others on the basis of what they have seen.

The actress, who will be seen facing actor Prabhu Deva in the upcoming Tamil film “Thael”, took to social media to stress that this was no cake for thin people who were also trying to take weight.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “Dear friend with a different body type, thank you for constantly recognizing how lucky I am to be skinny. Please ignore my bodily concerns. Thank you for always ignoring my efforts to be in good shape and for calling me blessed. Thank you for not appreciating my efforts to transform my 45 to 50 kilogram body. Thanks for telling me ‘You can eat anything and it won’t even show’. Thanks for letting me know that a “skinny to fit” trip didn’t matter, only the “fat to fit” mattered. Regards, your skinny friend.

“Everyone is fighting their silent battles, don’t be judgmental about what you see, some people are trying to lose weight while others are trying to gain it, others stay fit all their lives by constantly doing some efforts. No one is LUCKY.

Nilu Kohli enjoys a day with co-actors Usha Bachani, Indira Krishnan

Bombay– Actress Nilu Kohli spent a day with fellow actors Usha Bachani and Indira Krishnan who all appear together on the TV show “Ek Ladki Anjaani Si”.

Nilu says, “It was a fun reunion for the three of us. Usha and Indira are my close friends. We couldn’t meet for a long time due to fear of Covid-19. So we planned our day after years. It’s always nice to meet old friends again. We might not meet very often due to our busy schedules, but we are always there for each other.

“We have known each other for over 18 years now and we have always bonded well. We have always been each other’s strength and never broke down. We are thick friends who have stood the test of time. We have never judged each other and in today’s world, where friendship is not a very familiar word among co-actors of the same age, we have defied that norm.

Nilu who has worked in popular Bollywood movies like “Manmarziyaan”, “Housefull 2” and is also popular on TV after starring in shows like “Shastri Sisters”, “Naamkarann”, “Bhabhi” among others and is now exploring digital space.

“After working in film and television, I also wanted to explore the digital space. So I played in a few short films made for social welfare. However, I am still open to TV and Bollywood projects, ”she added.

Nothing serious about Samantha’s state of health, says the team

Hyderabad– After the rumor that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had developed a serious viral infection, her manager clarified that it was only a slight cough.

Earlier on Monday, the actress visited a private hospital, which sparked rumors about her condition.

The news sparked much speculation among the public and her fans were concerned about Samantha’s condition. To purify the air, an official statement from Samantha’s manager has been released.

The statement denies any seriousness, brushing aside rumors about his health. The “Oh Baby” actress had a slight cough, for which she went to a private hospital. As a precaution, Samantha also underwent a Covid test which was only done to rule out any possible infection.

“Actress @ Samanthaprabhu2 is in good health. She is resting at home after being tested at AIG Hospital due to a mild cough yesterday. Don’t believe the rumors or gossip on social media,” said Samantha’s manager told the media.

This clarification from Samantha’s team has been a great relief to fans who now wish her a speedy recovery.

Samantha, who recently participated in the filming of the object song of Pushpa, had joined Allu Arjun.

Parineeti Chopra makes her TV debut with the reality show “Hunarbaaz”

Bombay– Bollywood actress Partineeti Chopra has been lined up for the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’. She will join Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar on the jury.

She says this show will give her the opportunity to meet people from different parts of the country and it will surely be an exciting thing for her.

She says: “I have always loved being on stage and interacting with a live audience and I was aware that reality TV shows would give me the chance to meet people from certain parts of India that we don’t. we don’t have the opportunity to interact easily and hear their stories. I would get offers to be a part of reality shows, but none of the shows looked good to me, it was the show that felt good to me because it gave me the ability to do both of those things.

For the actress, who has been a part of Bollywood, making her television debut with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty is truly a beautiful experience.

“It is an absolute honor for me to share this stage with Karan Johar and Mithun Da, who are both pillars in their field and are true legends,” she adds.

Disha Parmar talks about upcoming streak in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’

Bombay– “Baden Acche Lagte Hai 2” actress Disha Parmar talks about the upcoming streak in the series, where her on-screen character Priya becomes jealous and how this will affect her relationship with Ram (Nakuul Mehta).

When asked if jealousy is the right way to express feelings, Disha replies, “I don’t think I’ve ever lived in a relationship without jealousy. Light jealousy is the electricity needed to keep a relationship alive and thriving. These aching pains are nothing but the painful language of our heart for our beloved. Priya’s jealousy is healthy, is necessary, especially since they have embarked on a stony path.

“Her feeling of jealousy will lead her on the right path to making her fall head over heels in love with Ram.” And I think I remember a quote that says something like “In jealousy there is more self-love than love.” So here you have Priya, accepting her feelings for Ram, accepting her married life with him and wanting to be with him, ”she adds.

Pooja Banerjee: Never intended to break stereotypes, it just happened organically

Bombay– ‘KumKum Bhagya’ actress Pooja Banerjee recently opened up about her pregnancy and confessed that she also wanted to work during her pregnancy.

From filming dance sequences during her trimester to declaring “I want to inspire other TV actresses,” Pooja wants to shatter the stereotype that motherhood is a deep break in a woman’s professional career.

Pooja said: “I have met so many people who have told me that I should slow down a bit, or take a break, etc. I will work until my body allows me to, and I never have intended to talk about the benchmarks honestly, and it all just came out very organically because that’s how I am from the start, love to multitask.

In addition, she also admitted that the fitness enthusiast in her can gladly take a step back for the time being. “If I gain weight, I will gladly gain weight. I have no qualms about that, I also want to enjoy this phase of my life, ”she added.

Professionally, she is known for shows such as “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2” and is currently seen as Rhea Mehra in “KumKum Bhagya”. (IANS)