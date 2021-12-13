Entertainment
Amit Shah’s office number falsified by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez
New Delhi:
Suspected con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar made a “spoofed” call reproducing the office number of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez even as he claimed that he was from the “political family” of Tamil Nadu’s chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the ED said in an indictment filed under the anti-money laundering law.
The agency recorded the statement of Ms Fernandez, 36, on two occasions this year, where she said Chandrasekhar introduced himself to her as “Shekhaar Ratna Vela”.
The indictment was filed by the agency earlier this month in a special Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) tribunal here and the Enforcement Directorate named Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena. Maria Paul and six others.
“He (Mr. Chandrashekhar) was trying to contact her (Ms. Fernandez) for several weeks in December (2020) and January 2021 but she did not respond to him as she received many calls as such and did not know who she was. no one was, ”the agency said.
“Her makeup artist Shaan Muthathil was then contacted by a government office and she was told that Jacqueline Fernandez should contact Mr. Shekhaar as he is an important person and would like to talk to him,” the agency said.
He said Ms Fernandez, a Sri Lankan national who has acted in a number of Hindi films, then contacted the alleged scammer and “he introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV with his family.”
“He (Mr. Chandrashekhar) also said he was from Jayalalithaa’s political family and that they are from Chennai,” he said.
Mr Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan of the actor and that she is expected to make films in the southern film industry and “as Sun TV they have a lot of projects in the works”, a- he declared.
The agency said her makeup artist “received a call from the office of Home Secretary Amit Shah asking her to contact Mr. Shekhaar aka Sukesh Chandrashekhar as he was a very important person in government.”
“This call was made from the office of Interior Minister Amit Shah, which was a fraudulent call according to the investigation and made by the accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar,” the agency said.
He later said his makeup artist shared Mr Chandrashekhar’s cell phone number with Ms Fernandez, after which they got in touch.
The actor told ED in his recorded statement in August and October that she “received” gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci sportswear, a pair of Louis shoes. Vuitton, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multicolored stones and two Hermès bracelets.
She told the federal anti-money laundering agency that she returned a Mini Cooper car that she also received.
The agency discovered in its investigation that Chandrashekhar had been in “regular contact” with Fernandez from February until he was arrested on August 7 of this year (by Delhi police).
The ED is investigating the track of the proceeds of crime money in this case.
Mr Chandrashekhar and his wife are being questioned by Delhi police as well as the ED for allegedly cheating on wealthy people, including individuals like the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, Aditi Singh .
Investigation by the agencies revealed that Mr. Chandrashekhar, while incarcerated in Rohini prison, allegedly organized an extortion racket using phone theft technology.
The ED had arrested the couple and two co-defendants, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani and recently the associate of Mr. Chandrashekhar Pinky Irani, in this case.
In August, the agency raided some of Mr Chandrashekhar’s premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars.
He said in a statement that Mr. Chandrashekhar was a “known crook” and that he was being questioned by Delhi police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of around Rs 200 crore.
“Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has several FIRs against him …”, the ED said.
Despite being in prison, he said, Mr. Chandrashekhar “hasn’t stopped cheating” people.
“He (using a cell phone bought illegally in prison) with the help of technology made spoofed calls to trick people because the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officials.
“Speaking (from prison) to these people, he pretended to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED said.
(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)
