Kidscreen »Archive» The results of the Kidscreen Hot50 have arrived





With the continuing challenges of COVID-19 to contend with, it has been a difficult year for everyone in the children’s entertainment industry. But the production of content continued to grow, which allowed many businesses to thrive rather than just survive. These efforts and achievements were recognized as the votes for the Kidscreen Hot50 Ratingcame pouring in. In a Hot50 first, Disney + and Netflix tied for number one in the streaming category this year. Streamer Mouse House has had a big year, garnering more than 118 million subscribers worldwide and more regional orders, including an animated film anthology titledFire Generation: Fire Generation(bottom photo) featuring the work of African creators, as part of its plan to spend US $ 9 billion on local content by 2024. And Netflix, which has won seven straight solo wins in the streaming category , had another banner year for content for children and family. Among his accomplishments, the streamer landed 12 Daytime Emmys – the most won by any broadcaster or platform in the kids’ space – and the Sony feature. The Mitchells vs. the Machines(top photo) became his most watched animated film to date. 9 Story Media Group and its production arm Brown Bag Films returned to the top of the Hot50 production list for the first time since 2018 thanks to a record 18 go-ahead, including The world of Karma for Netflix and Hello Jack! The show of kindness for Apple TV +. Also of note, the Irish independent productions Daily Madness (Goat girl) —New to the Hot50 — landed fourth on the production list. UK-based Jetpack won its first Hot50 crown in distribution, achieving 16% year-over-year revenue growth and an 18% jump in profits with a much larger content library . The LEGO Group defended its number one licensing rank by updating familiar brands like LEGO Super Mario, and PBS KIDS held # 1 in digital media for the third year in a row by making it easier for children to access content, including including its new digital content. first interactive series Hamster Team. Here are the full rankings: DIFFUSION

