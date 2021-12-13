Vicente Fernndez, the king of machos and heartaches





Singer Vicente Fernndez was El dolo and El Rey the idol of Mexico and the king of ranchera music. These noble titles reinforced his deep cultural influence, which spanned decades and in countries far beyond Mexico. Fernndez, who died Sunday at the age of 81, has long represented the ideal of the Mexican man, proud of his roots and of himself. His music was often centered around love and loss, but also with a high degree of confidence and attitude. His iconic interpretation of the song Back Back propelled him to fame, but it’s in another big hit, By your damn love, that his agony and longing are fully exposed. In 2016, Fernndez, known as Chente, recorded Un Azteca en el Azteca, a live album featuring some of his greatest hits, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, the largest venue in the country, which has more than of 87,000. It was his farewell concert, and it also turned out to be the last before he experienced a series of health problems.

During his interpretation of Por Tu Maldito Amor (Because of your goddamn love), the sea of ​​fans sing the chorus to him. By your damn love

I can’t end with so much sorrow

I would like to burst to my veins

By your damn love

It has become a musical standard on any special occasion hosted by someone of Mexican descent whose lyrics everyone knows. The night doesn’t start to end until someone starts pouring tequila, playing this song and singing a grito in their best Chente vocal opera and fly away with a tinge of melancholy. The best music of 2021 From Lil Nas X to Mozart to Esperanza Spalding, here’s what we loved listening to this year. Despite the subject of his music, she was always tempered by his manly personality, he dressed in full charro regalia, took sips from fan bottles and performed on top of his horses. The Fernndez brand was this: a muscular, mustached man fighting gallantly for the woman he loves. And his character was reminiscent of the idols that came before him, Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete, the first Mexican stars of the ranchera who rose to fame in the 1930s with their renditions of love songs. And like them, he transformed his musical career into acting roles. Fernndez has appeared in over 30 films with titles like El Macho and Todo Un Hombre, in which he plays hardened rancheros who romanticize beautiful women. Certainly, after so many decades of influence, Fernndez and his work will remain beloved. His music will continue in the Mexican songbook. But his brand of machismo has frayed at least for a younger generation less interested in a narrow view of what it means to be a man. In 2019, Fernndez donated an interview with First Hand, a Mexican entertainment news program, where he described being diagnosed with cancer in 2012 after doctors discovered a tumor in his liver. He said they suggested he have a liver transplant, which he rejected, saying: I’m not going to sleep next to my wife with another man’s organ, not knowing s ‘he was gay or drug addict.

There was a outcry on social networks on homophobic remarks, and even his son, Vicente Fernndez Jr., tried to reconsider his father’s interview, claiming that her father’s music was for everyone. Regardless of Fernndez’s views on sexuality, while they seem pretty apparent, Vicente Jr. might be right. After decades in the spotlight, Chentes’s music no longer belongs to him, it belongs to the people. His musical influence extends far beyond Mexico, permeating much of Latin America and United States. Fernndez’s popularity has not waned, as evidenced by memorials and the outpouring of condolences on Sunday, ranging from people like President Biden to that other king, country singer George Strait.

Fernndez wasn’t the type to shy away from politics. In Mexico, he was a known supporter of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which has long held power in the country. And his influence spread to American politics. He performed at the 2000 Republican National Convention, where George W. Bush secured the nomination. But more recently, he has backed Democratic candidates in the United States, even writing a corrido for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential bid.

Although he is emblematic of a dated type of machismo, many people will still choose to listen to his music and sing his songs at karaoke or at a cousin wedding. Perhaps another of his memorable songs, El Rey, explains this dichotomy. You could say that you never loved me

But you will be very sad

And that’s why you’ll have to stay With money and without money

i always do what i want

And your word is my law I don’t have a throne or a queen

No one who understands me

But I’m still the king You probably don’t remember the first time you heard one of his songs because they were always part of the soundscape, imprinted in your mind. His music is steeped in the fabric of Latin American culture, much like the rest of Latin America.

