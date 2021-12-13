Family Entertainment Television, Inc. acquires John Wayne Films for FMC and FETV | State

Entertainment
SOUTH CURVE, Ind., December 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Family Entertainment Television, Inc. today announced that it has licensed a handpicked selection of films featuring the legendary John wayne, which will air on FMC and FETV from January 2022 until June. The titles featured include some of The Duke’s most iconic characters and storylines, including Great Jacques, Rio Bravo, and The man who shot Liberty Valance.
“We are delighted to present these beloved films to our audiences and to present them in not one, but two weekly destination blocks,” said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, EVP Content and Strategy Acquisitions for FETV and FMC. “FETV and FMC audiences look forward to our expansion into cinema, and we couldn’t be more excited to kick things off with this curated list of titles.”
Start January 14the, FMC will air a film starring John wayne every Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET, respectively. The same title will air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FETV.
FMC (Family Movie Classics) is available nationwide to nearly 10 million homes through Dish Network (channel 387).
FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to nearly 50 million homes via DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Spectrum, Verizon FiOS (channel 245), AT&T U-verse (channel 578) , Sling TV, Frndly TV, VIDGO, Comcast (select markets) and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American homes with Real. Family. Entertainment.
